Why we all need to re-learn the art of hand washing

Hands washing with soap foam on background of water flowing from faucet - Bogdan Kurylo/iStockphoto

In early 2020, as we nervously watched Covid-19 sweep across the globe, we waited for a nugget of urgent, life-saving advice.

Then on March 2, Boris Johnson delivered. Fresh out of a Cobra meeting, the then Prime Minister emerged to tell us to wash our hands while singing Happy Birthday.

Children were taught best practice in eleventh-hour assemblies, social media influencers shared videos showing us how soap works, and we all realised just how often our grubby little fingers touch our faces.

Hand washing rituals have existed for thousands of years, and we’ve suspected that diseases can spread via touch for over a hundred years.

In 1848, Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis became the father of hand hygiene, initiating a mandatory hand-washing policy for his medical students and physicians. Rates of death in his maternity ward fell dramatically, from 18 per cent to just one per cent – though he was mocked over his hypothesis, sacked and sadly suffered a breakdown.

He was met with resistance because people – especially the middle and upper-classes – were insulted. No, they weren’t dirty, bug-spreading fiends!

Now, three years on from the start of the pandemic, it seems we’ve all but forgotten this most basic of health hacks again.

Government public health advice on hand washing

A study published last week shows we are not washing our hands properly. It found that even medical students underestimate the hand sanitiser volume needed.

The commonly applied 1.5ml is not enough to cover the entire hand surface, researchers said, while we’re also neglecting to thoroughly disinfect our fingertips and the back of our hands.

“The gel, on average, left seven per cent of the hands untreated. The liquid agent left 5.8 per cent uncovered, which is already a significant shortcoming regarding patient safety in a clinical setting,” said Dr Constantinos Voniatis, resident surgeon at Semmelweis University, Hungary.

“A personalised, hand-size-based application volume would resolve all issues,” Dr Voniatis added. “While the research focuses on the healthcare setting, the main conclusion can definitely be extrapolated to the public.”

Story continues

“I always encourage people to use an alcohol-based disinfectant preferably aligned with World Health Organization standards (80 per cent ethanol or 75 per cent isopropyl) and rub according to the WHO six step protocol.”

Hand hygiene under the spotlight

According to the WHO, seven out of a hundred patients in acute care contract a healthcare-associated infection in economically developed countries. The number can be as high as 15 in less developed regions.

“Statistics show that approximately 40 per cent of hospital-acquired infections result from direct contact, mainly due to inadequate hand hygiene, and roughly 10 per cent are fatal,” said Dr Tamás Haidegger, member of WHO’s Private Organizations for Patient Safety.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of patients lose their lives worldwide, even though detailed and evidence-based regulations and their strict audit could prevent these unnecessary deaths.”

Worse still, nearly a third of the world’s population lack the facilities to wash their hands at home using soap and water. Lancet researchers recently concluded that promoting handwashing with soap could reduce acute respiratory infection morbidity (such as Covid deaths) by 17 per cent.

Dr Jeremy Farrar, soon to become the WHO’s new Chief Scientist, shared the study on Twitter. He said: “The review focuses on the effectiveness of handwashing with soap for preventing acute respiratory infections in low-income and middle-income countries – surely true in all settings?”

In our modern world, phones have a lot to answer for too. A 2011 study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found that one in six mobile phones in Britain is contaminated with faecal matter. Phones in the north were particularly filthy.

“Actual levels of bacteria increased the further north the scientists went, the dirtiest city being Glasgow, where average bacterial levels on phones and hands were found to be nine times higher than in Brighton,” researchers wrote.

So can we learn from this all? History says that, yes, for the most part.

A man washes his hands - Jason Florio

London’s deadly cholera outbreaks in the nineteenth century eventually led to the development of sewage drainage systems and water purification systems. While Spanish Influenza’s gift was high ceilings and large windows for better ventilation.

Now Covid-19 has launched hand washing back to the top of the agenda.

“As morbid as it sounds, Covid-19 had positive impacts as well,” Dr Voniatis told The Telegraph. “Fortunately, hand hygiene is once again in the spotlight.”

As a result of this sharpened focus, governments in over 60 countries have initiated efforts to create national hand hygiene policies.

Yet NGOs like Water Aid still warn progress is too slow, saying that the rate must increase by at least four times to ensure universal hand hygiene by 2030.

And the seemingly simple solution doesn’t come cheap. In August 2021, a WHO and UNICEF study estimated that it would cost $11 billion over 10 years to provide universal hand hygiene for the least-developed countries of the world.

But health experts say it’s an investment that must be made, particularly for quashing infectious diseases and future pandemics.

“WHO is calling on Member States and regional civil society organisations to be a part of this global movement and invest in infection prevention and control,” said Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, regional director of the WHO eastern Mediterranean region.

“Hand hygiene is one of the most simple and cost effective measures in stopping the emergence and spread of infectious diseases. Is just as important as other health interventions in preventing endemic and epidemic diseases, and the spread of antimicrobial resistance.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.