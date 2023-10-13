Why LB Rashaan Evans jumped at chance to join the Dallas Cowboys, ready to contribute

The Dallas Cowboys recently officially signed veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans to the practice squad.

With Leighton Vander Esch out indefinitely with a neck injury, it’s only a matter of time before he makes the game day roster, given the void at the position

If Evans has his way, it could happen as soon as Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Shoot, I could play this week if I wanted to,” Evans said. “It means a lot for the Cowboys to see something in me and bring me onboard. It’s an exciting moment for me. … It won’t take me too much [to get up to speed]. I’ve been training all season to be a part of somebody’s team. And now that I have an opportunity to be a part of the Cowboys, I’m ready whenever they’re ready.”

The final decision is up to the Cowboys coaches and even he acknowledges that the most the most prudent thing to do, considering that he hasn’t played football since the end of last season and has been at home on his couch in Atlanta when he hasn’t been working out, is to make sure he is fully prepared.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about the coaches’ [decision] as far as what they want to do schematically,” Evans said. “I’m trying to take it as slow as possible. It’s always a preparation situation when coming from being on the couch to full-fledged football. I’m actually enjoying the process of getting back to work and doing the little things to prepare for a game.”

However, don’t be misled by Evans’ status as a free agent since spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Evans, a former first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, is just 27 years old. He has 67 career starts, and posted a career-high 159 tackles with the Falcons in 2022.

He briefly signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad but asked for his release because he waited for a better opportunity.

Evans changed agents, signing with Ron Butler who helped get him a tryout with the Cowboys on Tuesday.

It has brought things full circle for Evans, who visited the Cowboys during the pre-draft process in 2018 when he was coming out of Alabama and still has a family full of Cowboys fans, including his mother.

“It’s so funny how things come full circle, to be able to have opportunity now to be able to come play for the Cowboys,” Evans said. “I think every player in the league would love to come play for the Cowboys. So soon as they made that call man. I immediately got on the plane.”

Why was Dallas the right place for him?

“I think just the caliber of play,” Evans said. “Obviously, the people that are here in the organization, the history of the organization and just being on the big stage and having the opportunity to play in front of some amazing fans. Just just to have that whole thing. I thought it was a great opportunity for me so I just took it.”

And what Evans does best is exactly what the Cowboys need: a physical run stopper at linebacker

“Physicality,” Evans said when asked about his best asset. “I try not to be too savvy in my words about my play, and I try to leave it up to what I’ve shown on TV, but I can’t wait for that opportunity to come.”

It may not be against the Chargers. But it’s coming.