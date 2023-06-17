Why the Lake District is Britain’s greatest national park

Where else in England has 16 lakes? - STUART MCGLENNON

On family holidays as a child, while approaching the Lake District with a caravan in tow, my brother and I played the game: “Who can spot the lake first?”

This involved boisterous bouncing up and down on the back seat to get the first glimpse of the shimmering disc of Windermere as we crested the A591. These days, approaching along the A66 (without a caravan), I still get that same excitable flutter in my tummy as the outlines of the fells – Little Mell and Great Mell Fells, Blencathra, Latrigg and Skiddaw – begin to appear. And then it’s relief: phew, they’re still there! (Ridiculous as it sounds, I have a fear that one day they won’t be.)

It is the Lake District’s resilience (a firm “no” to a gondola cable-car in Whinlatter Forest, a zip-wire across Thirlmere or motor-yachts on tiny Grasmere) plus its ability to gracefully adapt (the Jetty Museum’s striking modern building on Windermere pays homage to traditional boathouses), despite the annual millions of visitors, that, I believe, allows it to maintain its allure – no wonder it romped to victory in Telegraph Travel’s ranking of Britain’s 15 national parks.

'Over-popularity on some is leading to dangerous levels of erosion' - Maurizio Rellini

And what an allure! Where else in England has 16 lakes, each with its own mood and personality – from Wastwater’s beautiful menace to the sweet charm of Elterwater – tucked into an area barely 30 miles by 30 miles? Other places have mountains, yes, (even if they can’t claim England’s highest) but of such variety, from majestic Great Gable and take-no-prisoners Helvellyn to the velvety slopes of Cat Bells?

I agree that over-popularity on some is leading to dangerous levels of erosion – plus spoiling the enjoyment of others. Not to mention those numbskulls in trainers or flip-flops, with inadequate clothing, reliant on Google Maps, and who endanger not only themselves but others who may be called out to help them.

But the Lake District has over 200 mountains, or fells in the local vernacular, over 1,000 ft (300m) so there’s plenty of room. I recently climbed Harter Fell, near Haweswater, and met only one other person on the summit. Last summer I walked in Martindale – a timeless valley, east of Ullswater, that I really don’t want to tell you about – and from Boredale Hause had spectacular views of the lake and the Helvellyn range. I met only a handful of people.

How many visitors realise that the National Park has some 20 miles of coastline

How many visitors realise that the National Park has some 20 miles of coastline and that there’s a mountain, Black Combe, that rises virtually from the sea? Local lore has it that, on clear days, you can see 14 English and Scottish counties from its 1,968 ft (600m) summit. And while you’re over there, you’re within hailing distance of the country’s most fun railway journey where trains run on time, and the guards are always smiling. The diminutive Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway, all polished brass and cheery toot-toots, is Thomas the Tank Engine personified.

For more elevated culture there are the homes of poet William Wordsworth, the polymath John Ruskin, and children’s author Beatrix Potter (you will be charmed by the latter, whatever your preconceptions). The glorious Arts and Crafts house, Blackwell, is a class act; Keswick Museum is a delicious ‘cabinet of curiosities’; the town’s Theatre by the Lake is full of energy and enterprise; while for serenity and simplicity you can spend a little time inside St Bega’s church on Bassenthwaite Lake or tiny St Olaf’s in Wasdale.

Inordinately pretty villages – Hawkshead, Grasmere, Cartmel (the latter, technically, half-a-mile outside the Park boundary) – are as good as any in, say, the Yorkshire Dales. Busy, yes, so if that bothers you, widen your net. Try Troutbeck with its lovely views down the valley to Windermere, or Portinscale, an easy walk from Keswick and by the shores of Derwentwater.

the Lake District has become terrifyingly expensive at the luxury end of eating and sleeping - Maurizio Rellini

Granted, the Lake District has become terrifyingly expensive at the luxury end of eating and sleeping (the area has more Michelin-starred restaurants than anywhere outside London) and ‘value for money’ can sometimes seem like an academic construct. Traditional inns (some with a light-touch – though not gastropub – makeover), B&Bs away from the centres, and glamping pods are good alternatives.

And there are irritations a-plenty: circling round Bowness looking for a parking space, crawling in traffic between Grasmere and Windermere, mountain bikers scattering walkers on Helm Crag. But I wouldn’t deny anyone the right to enjoy the Lake District. It gave me a life-long love of mountains and hill-walking and decent pubs. It’s the only place where I’ve seen red squirrels at close quarters, watched an osprey fish, jumped in a mountain stream on Christmas Day (madness), breakfasted outside with a sunlit valley view that was film-set perfect, stood on top of England, and felt both relief and exhilaration when, dripping like a waterfall, I’ve fallen into a pub full of friendly faces after a wet day on the hills.

