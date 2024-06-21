Why was Kylian Mbappe left on the bench for France against the Netherlands?

France drew 0-0 with the Netherlands as captain Kylian Mbappe watched on from the bench in Leipzig in the first goalless stalemate of Euro 2024.

Mbappe sustained a broken nose in France’s opening win against Austria and the superstar forward was only fit enough to make the bench as Didier Deschamps’ side failed to impress in the Group D clash.

Mbappe’s collision with Austria defender Kevin Danso could have put the France captain’s participation in the rest of the tournament in doubt after being taken to hospital in Dussedorf, but a scan confirmed that he did not require surgery.

It raised the prospect of Mbappe appearing against the Netherlands while sporting a mask, with France boss Didier Deschamps suggesting yesterday that the chance of his forward featuring was “moving in the right direction”.

But a set back ahead of kick off in Leipzig forced the soon-to-be Real Madrid forward to drop out of France’s starting line-up, where he was replaced by midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni.

Mbappe had been key to France securing a narrow opening win over Austria, delivering the ball that Maximilian Wober turned into his own net. He has scored 47 times in 80 appearances for his country, firing them to World Cup triumph in 2018.

Mbappe watched on from the bench as France drew 0-0 with the Netherlands (REUTERS)

And Les Bleus were unable to score without him as Antoine Griezmann missed chances to make the breakthough in Leipzig, before the Netherlands saw an opener ruled out due to offside.

France conclude their group efforts against Poland on Tuesday, and despite the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands they are almost guaranteed to reach the last-16 after gaining four points in their first two games.