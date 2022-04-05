Why KU’s Remy Martin pointed at Jim Nantz after a three-pointer against North Carolina

Midway through the first half of Monday’s NCAA Tournament national championship game, Kansas sixth-man Remy Martin banked in a three-pointer from the top of the key.

As he ran back on defense, Martin pointed at CBS Sports play-by-play man Jim Nantz.

Oh, there was nothing nefarious about Martin’s actions. He was simply acknowledging the legendary broadcaster.

Nantz explained why that happened to viewers.

“He’s looking over. I told him yesterday, ‘You have, in your career at Arizona State and at Kansas, 1,999 points’” Nantz said. “He said, ‘You mean I gotta get one point?’ (I said,) ‘Yeah, you need one point.’ And he looked over at pointed at us with one finger in the air.”

This was a fun moment from the game:

Jim Nantz reminded Remy Martin that he was 1 point shy of 2,000 for his career.



Remy didn't forget

Martin scored 1,754 points with Arizona State from 2017-21, and he had 245 points with the Jayhawks heading into Monday night’s game in New Orleans.