Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don't live together

There's no denying that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian – aka the King and Queen of PDA – are in love. FYI, that's love with a capital L. It may come as a surprise then to learn that, despite tying the knot three times this year, the couple don't actually live together.

As for why that is, Kourtney recently revealed it's all to do with the challenges that come with blending two families – given that they both have children from previous relationships. "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," the oldest Kardashian sister told Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"For the most part, we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house," she added. Looking to the future, Kourtney explained that she and Travis do have plans to move in together eventually.

"There will be [a joint house]," Kourtney, who lives in the same neighborhood as Travis, confirmed on the podcast. "We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their wholes lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away."

Kourtney – who has three children with her ex of ten years, Scott Disick – called this period a "special time" for their families and said that she stays over at Travis' house when her kids are spending time with their dad. Similarly, Travis shares two children and a stepdaughter with his ex, Shanna Moakler.

"There's still nights when we'll stay at each other's houses in-between," the Poosh founder added of their family dynamic. "But I get up at 6 in the morning and I carpool every morning. And then I go straight to his house and have matcha, he has it ready for me. And then we have matcha and talk and hangout and workout together and then we start our day."

Kourtney also explained that her husband stops by her house every night "no matter what", pointing out that while they've looked for a joint home, they just haven't found the perfect one just yet.

