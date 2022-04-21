Why Koreans could soon become a year younger

Sunyoung Jeong - BBC Korean
·4 min read
In South Korea, a baby is considered to be one year old when born and the new government wants to change that custom
In South Korea, a baby is considered to be a year old already when born

"How old are you"? It's a simple question with a clear answer. But for those in South Korea, answering this question is anything but straightforward.

In South Korea, when a baby is born they are considered a year old. Come New Year's Day, they gain another year. This means a baby born in December would be considered to be two years old in just a few weeks.

But this "Korean age" method may soon change as the country's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is pushing for this centuries-old method of counting to be abolished.

Lee Yong-ho, the chief of the president-elect's transition committee, said the incoming administration was looking to standardise the way age is counted in order to bring South Korea in line with the rest of the world.

He said the different age calculations had resulted in "persistent confusion" and "unnecessary social and economic costs".

The new proposal seems to have been widely embraced by some - but experts say they have doubts as to whether it will actually be implemented.

One question, three answers

There are three ways to count one's age in Korea.

Officially, the country has used the international counting system, using a person's birth date, in most legal definitions and administrative processes since 1962.

The country also has another official way to count age, in which babies are born at the age of 0, and gain a year every January 1. Under this, a baby born in December 2020 would be two years old by January 2022, even if they wouldn't officially turn two until December of that year.

This method is mainly used to define legal age for areas of law that affect a significant percentage of the population, including military service conscription or defining the age that juveniles need to be protected against abuse.

And then there's the "Korean age" method, which is used more typically by everyone in society, where everyone is automatically a year old at birth, and become a year older on New Year's Day regardless of their birth date.

Under these methods, mega K-pop band BTS's Kim Tae-hyung aka V, born on 30 December 1995, is 28 years old (Korean age), 26 years old (the international age) or 27 years old (another Korean official age).

And to some, it may just be a number - but age is something taken very seriously in South Korea.

"To South Koreans, figuring out if someone is older than them or not is more important than finding out somebody's name in a social context. It is essential in choosing how to address that person and the honorific or title which is required. " Shin Ji-young, professor at the Department of Korean Language and Literature in Korea University told the BBC.

Mega K-pop band BTS&#39;s Kim Tae-hyung aka V, born on 30 December 1995, is 28 yrs old (Korean age) or 26 yrs old (the international age) or 27 yrs old (another Korean official age)
BTS's Kim Tae-hyung aka V, is a different age, depending on who you ask

The Korean age-measuring tradition has its origins in China and different parts of Asia. But South Korea is believed to be the only country that still counts age in this way.

"Globalisation has made Koreans more aware of the international age. This has an impact on young people as they feel that Koreans are being ridiculed for [these counting systems]", according to Kim Eun-ju, professor at Law and Policy at Hansung University.

But ridicule aside, the policies have also had real effects on South Koreans.

Some parents for example, have tried to cheat the birth registration system because they are worried that their December babies will be at a disadvantage at school, and as a result, later on in life.

During the pandemic, there were also calls for age to be standardised, after health authorities used the international age and Korean age interchangeably to set the age bracket for vaccine eligibility - leading to much confusion.

Yoon Seok-yeol, president elect from the conservative candidate of People Power Party, has pleaded to scrap the Korean age since his election campaign days
Yoon Seok-yeol had pleaded to scrap the Korean age since his election campaign days

Mr Lee had also earlier highlighted "unnecessary social and economic costs" brought about by the Korean age, referring to a legal case that went all the way to the Supreme Court because of confusion around age definition for extra wages and retirement.

Abandoning tradition?

This is not the first time South Korean officials have tried to come up with a unified age-counting method.

In 2019 and 2021, two lawmakers proposed bills in a similar vein that subsequently failed to be signed into law at the Korean Assembly.

Nevertheless, experts are divided on what the new measure means for Korean society, despite agreeing with the proposal from an administrative perspective.

Jang Yoo-seung, a senior researcher at the Oriental Studies Research Centre in Dankook University told the BBC that the Korean age is a reflection of tradition.

"Our society does not seem too concerned about abandoning tradition. Are we at risk of abandoning our own uniqueness and culture and becoming more monotonous?"

But one thing they can all agree on is that even if the international age is adopted - it's unlikely those in Korea - whether officially or unofficially - will stop using their "Korean age" anytime soon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Highway Code: Watching TV in self-driving cars to be allowed

    Mobile phone use while driving will remain illegal, as changes to the Highway Code are announced.

  • Warden at Epstein jail quietly retires amid federal probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The warden who ran the federal jail where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself was allowed to quietly retire from the Bureau of Prisons in February. His retirement came in the midst of an investigation examining how one of the government’s highest profile inmates could take his own life in custody. Lamine N’Diaye retired from the Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 26, agency spokesperson Kristie Breshears told The Associated Press on Tuesday. He was most recently the warde

  • Feds indict 2 men accused of impersonating federal agents

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Two men accused of impersonating federal agents and offering gifts and free apartments to Secret Service officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury, prosecutors said Tuesday. Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali were indicted in Washington on charges of false impersonation of a federal officer and possessing a large-capacity ammunition device. The case was thrust into the public spotlight earlier this month when more than a dozen FBI agents raided a luxury apartment buildin

  • Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox reunite with ‘Friends Forever’ T-shirts

    A new line of ‘Friends’ merchandise is being sold to raise money for charity

  • Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Had a Twinning Moment

    The one where they wear matching Friends merch.

  • Joe Alwyn says he's private about his relationship with Taylor Swift to protect it from society's 'increasingly intrusive' culture

    The 31-year-old "Conversations With Friends" actor has been romantically linked to the Grammy winner since 2016.

  • Russia launches all-out assault on east Ukraine

    STORY: The "Battle of Donbas" has begun, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday (April 19) as Russia unleashed thousands of troops in the east of the country.Speaking in an overnight video address, Zelenskiy said Ukraine would withstand the all-out assault.“Every life lost is an argument for Ukrainians and other free peoples, generation after generation, to perceive Russia exclusively as a threat. And any infrastructure can be restored. And we will definitely do it."The coal- and steel-producing Donbas has been the focal point of Russia's campaign to destabilize&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;since 2014, when the Kremlin used proxies to set up separatist "people's republics" in parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.Despite the looming threat, residents in Sloviansk, located in the Donetsk region, say they’re staying calm - for now.SLOVIANSK RESIDENT, ANYA, SAYING: "Right now it’s mostly calm here. Comparing to other cities, it is still good here. A lot of people have moved out, the city is empty, you can see it yourself. Sirens are on all the time, you can hear some explosions. But the town is intact."SLOVIANSK RESIDENT AND COFFEE SHOP OWNER, IVAN, SAYING: "We were actually prepared for this. We received information of a planned mass attack and we are ready. For that reason we were not shocked. We believe in our army and our victory, and that the combat operations won’t reach Sloviansk.”In the first reported success of the new assault,&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;said the Russians had seized Kreminna, a frontline town of 18,000 people in Luhansk.Moscow demands Kyiv cede the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces fully to Russian-backed separatists.It has given few details about its new campaign, but Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that "another stage of the operation is beginning." "The operation in the east of Ukraine is aimed, as was announced from the very beginning, to fully liberate the Donetsk and Luhansk republics. And this operation will continue."Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine. It has bombed cities to rubble, and hundreds of civilian bodies have been found in towns where its forces withdrew. It says, without evidence, that those and other signs of atrocities were staged.

  • Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Reunite With This Sweet Homage to ‘Friends’

    Could this be any cuter?

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei