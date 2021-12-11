What is a Moon Sign? And What Does it Mean For Your Zodiac?

Your mom let you subscribe to Seventeen magazine in high school and you’ve been dutifully following your horoscope ever since. It explains everything from your love life to your period cramps due to the fact that you’re a hotheaded Scorpio. But your horoscope doesn’t usually take into account your moon sign, which, combined with your sun sign, tells a much deeper story about your astrology chart. Here are the moon sign basics you need to know (if you’re into this sort of thing, of course).

What’s the difference between my moon and sun signs?

Your sun sign (or where the sun was when you were born—also the most popular part of your zodiac) informs your personality and how you interact with the world. Your moon sign (where the moon was when you were born) guides your inner, emotional life—it’s the “you” who comes home after a long day when you’ve finally shed your layers and are just as you are. In that sense, your moon sign actually reflects the most intimate, subconscious part of yourself.

So does my moon sign affect my sun sign?

Oh, hell yes. Your moon sign dictates how powerfully your sun sign expresses itself. Think of it as the other side of the zodiac coin (OK, it might be more like a 20-sided dice, but you get the point). For instance, let’s say you’re a proud and passionate Leo—most of the time. But what about those moments when you feel anything but? It might be because a collaborative and lighthearted Aquarius moon sign is taming your Leo nature.

How do I know what my moon sign is?

While the sun’s location changes only every 30 days, the moon moves through the entire zodiac in one month. So you need to know your exact birth date (day, year and time). Use a calculator (like this one) to find out where the moon was when you were born and get a more complete picture of your personal zodiac…ya know, if you’re in to that sort of thing.

