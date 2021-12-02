Here’s why Kings are assigning veteran Harrison Barnes to G League affiliate in Stockton

The Kings are assigning veteran forward Harrison Barnes to their G League affiliate in Stockton as he nears a possible return from injury.

Barnes, Damian Jones and Robert Woodard II were assigned to the G League Stockton Kings on Thursday, the team said. A team source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings assigned Barnes to Stockton so he could practice with the G League team Thursday while the parent club takes a day off following a 124-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The Kings want Barnes to test his sprained right foot in practice to see how he feels ahead of Saturday’s game against the Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Barnes won’t actually suit up to play a game for Stockton Kings coach Bobby Jackson, whose team is scheduled to play again until Dec. 10.

Barnes, 29, has missed the past four games with the foot injury, but interim coach Alvin Gentry said initial X-rays were negative and the team’s medical staff was “pretty optimistic that everything’s going to be fine.”

Barnes has appeared in 19 games this season, averaging 19.0 points and a career-high 7.2 rebounds. He is shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range.

The upcoming schedule is favorable for Barnes as he nears a return. The Kings have Thursday and Friday off before facing the Clippers again on Saturday. They will then have Sunday, Monday and Tuesday off before playing host to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

That should give other players time to recover from their ailments as well. Maurice Harkless has missed the past three games due to left knee soreness. Marvin Bagley III has missed the past two games with a non-COVID-19-related illness.