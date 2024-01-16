Why King Charles' New Official Portrait Will Be Popping Up All Over the U.K.

The portrait was taken at Windsor Castle in 2023 by photographer Hugo Burnand

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty King Charles in April 2023

King Charles' new royal portrait is officially here!

On Monday, the Cabinet Office unveiled the new photograph of King Charles that public institutions like police forces, schools, courts and fire and rescue services in the U.K. can apply for free of charge to hang inside public buildings.

The portrait was taken by photographer Hugo Burnand at Windsor Castle in 2023, according to the Cabinet Office's statement. King Charles, 75, wears the Royal Navy uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet along with official medals and decorations in the image.

Burnand also took the King and Queen Camilla's 2005 wedding photos and their coronation portraits. He took the official portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011.

"The accession of His Majesty The King marked a new chapter in our national story," Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said in the Cabinet Office's official statement.

"Displaying this new portrait will serve as a reminder to us all of the example set by our ultimate public servant and I hope as many eligible organisations as possible will wish to continue this proud British tradition and honour our King’s reign," Dawson continued.



The new portrait of King Charles can hang alongside any past portraits of Queen Elizabeth that the public building might have, reports the BBC. There are several portraits of the late Queen for public buildings since her reign spanned seven decades.

Offices whose applications are accepted will receive an A3-size, oak-framed copy of the photograph free of charge.



