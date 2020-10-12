Why Some Kids Are Shy In Remote Learning But Not In-Person Classes

There are many reasons why a child who is not usually introverted at school would be shy in a remote learning setting. (Photo: Mayur Kakade via Getty Images)

Remote learning often comes with technical difficulties, but it also can bring about challenges with student engagement.

By now, most students have been in school for about a month and a half to two months, so if you’re a parent, you’ve likely noticed some patterns with your child’s at-home education. Some parents might be surprised to find that their normally talkative child who had no issues participating in class in the past is quite reserved in the virtual classroom.

“A child can be shy in the Zoom situation and outgoing in a real-life situation,” psychologist Sanam Hafeez told HuffPost. “For most people, feeling at ease on camera is a learned behavior, not something that is innate. Just as adults can be completely comfortable in person, if you put them on Zoom, they too can feel shy and self-conscious.”

To help understand this phenomenon, HuffPost spoke to experts about the reasons a child might be shy on screen but not in real life. Read on to learn why this is a perfectly normal and expected response.

They’re hyper-aware of how they appear.

“Children might become shy or apprehensive for video calls related to school because they are able to readily see themselves,” said licensed clinical psychologist Cindy Graham.

In most interactions with others, we aren’t staring at our own faces right in front of us while talking. But video conferencing systems often force us to do this.

“This is an entirely new situation for everyone ― teachers, students and parents ― and new situations can cause anyone to be apprehensive, nervous or shy,” said Sarah Brown Wessling, the 2010 National Teacher of the Year who has been working with the video communications company Prezi to help teachers and students adjust to distance learning.

“This feeling can be amplified when students see and hear themselves during a live video class,” added Wessling, a Johnston, Iowa, English teacher. “Just think how we cringe when we hear our own voicemail and wonder, ‘Is that really me?’ Students can feel similarly when transitioning to a live video-based class.”

Feeling a sense of “virtual stage fright” on video calls is natural, even for students who aren’t typically shy in the classroom. Graham noted that this environment lends itself to self-criticism as students see their facial expressions and upper body movements in real time.

View photos There's a new kind of insecurity at play in video conferencing. (Photo: Jessie Casson via Getty Images) More

“By seeing themselves on video, kids are able to see their ‘quirks’ and therefore may create overly negative assumptions about their appearance and mannerisms,” she explained. “Whether a child is shy or not, observing their behaviors and features for hours throughout the day may lead them to hyper-focus on aspects that others may not notice at all.”

They feel like all eyes are on them.

In a typical school classroom, students tend to sit in rows of desks facing the teacher, with a view of each others’ backs and sides. Sometimes they’re arranged in a circle, but even then, they aren’t as visible as they are in a remote learning setting.

The virtual classroom setup adds a layer of intimidation as all of their faces may be visible at all times, and when a student speaks, their face typically occupies a larger section of the screen.

“The camera lens mimics that of a microscope, projecting a student’s face into predominance on a screen for their whole class to see,” said Meredith Essalat, a school principal and author of “The Overly Honest Teacher.” “It can certainly feel far more intrusive than when students are all together in the classroom.”

Story continues