Why kicking for goal has gone out of fashion

Marcus Smith kicks for goal - Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Over the past few seasons, the ­question of “why don’t they take the points?” has appeared more ­frequently in my match notes than any other.

On Saturday, during Gloucester’s defeat by Sale, I was writing it out again, underlined three times. In the first half, Gloucester turned down four eminently kickable shots at goal in favour of kicking to the corner, a five-metre scrum and a tap penalty, none of which they converted.

Gloucester ended up losing 25-23, leaving director of rugby George Skivington to grit his teeth afterwards. “Rewind a decade ago, people took the points,” Skivington said. “I played in a Wasps team where Lawrence Dallaglio always pointed to the sticks.”

A statistical analysis by Opta bears out the premise that taking the points has gone out of fashion in English rugby faster than double denim. In the 2012-13 Premiership season there were 1,121 penalties and 542 tries, a ratio of two penalties for every one try. With one round of matches left in this reduced Premiership season, those figures have almost been flipped on their head, with 320 penalties and 780 tries. Now for every one penalty there are 2.4 tries.

Clearly there is a large degree of hindsight bias based on the outcome of whether to kick for goal or the corner was the right option. It is one that will probably haunt Chris Robshaw, the captain of England’s 2015 World Cup team, to the end of his days. There are a host of variables from the scoreline, kicking conditions and the confidence of the forwards in their maul or scrum. There would be no point kicking for goal if you are trailing by six points entering injury time, nor in a madcap match like Harlequins v Bath where the sides were scoring tries at will.

In Gloucester’s case, the decision is left to the players on the pitch to judge the flow of the game, although after their previous missed opportunities in the first half, Skivington sent a message on for Adam Hastings to kick for goal. “I threw the tee on towards the end there, but for the most part they have a choice,” Skivington said.

“Me and Luds [Lewis Ludlow] discuss it a lot. We have a chat on the pitch just to touch base on the thought process.

Adam Hastings plays for Gloucester Rugby against Sale Sharks - Dan Istitene/Getty Images

“Our maul has been a pretty good weapon for us and we thought if we can get that rolling it would get them to ­question themselves. It created a lot of pressure, the penalties, but we didn’t come away with any points.

“When we played Exeter here at the start of the season, I don’t think we kicked to the sticks once and we scored six tries. We backed ourselves. That was the attitude today. We left three tries out there in penalties that we did not convert through our own fault.”

Looking through the year-by-year ratio of penalties to tries, there seems to have been a big shift between 2015 and 2017 and then again from 2020.

Skivington believes this was the “Exeter effect” of teams copying the Chiefs’ template of kicking to the corner and taking close-range tap penalties.

A team-by-team breakdown is also fascinating. Harlequins have kicked just 10 penalties all season (from 92 awarded in the opposition half) while scoring 76 tries. Every team have scored more tries than penalties, but it is illustrative that table toppers Saracens have by far the lowest tries to penalties ratio (73 tries to 49 penalties). They also have the highest percentage of penalties kicked in the opposition half (47 per cent), followed by fellow play-off teams Sale (35 per cent) and Northampton (45 per cent).

This seems to suggest the more successful teams place a greater premium on taking the points on offer. Certainly there is an element of hubris in turning down shots at goal early in a game. As Skivington says, you can create pressure through a maul but you can also create it on the scoreboard. There is nothing wrong with building a lead.

Until we come up with the expected value of a kick to the corner versus shot at goal then teams will continue to rely on the gut feel of their leaders, which may run counter to what those in the stands are seeing, as was the case in Gloucester’s Champions Cup exit.

“The best example I could give you is La Rochelle, where we were a point up and had a penalty,” Skivington said. “Luds wanted to go to the corner. I radioed down ‘go for the sticks’. In my opinion, if in a knockout game you get four points ahead that means they have to score a try to win. That’s one I did overrule Luds on and we ended up losing in the last two minutes. There was a big debate on the way home.”