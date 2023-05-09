Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)

A source tells PEOPLE that while his wife's divorce filing "was an unpleasant surprise" for the actor, "he wasn't shocked" by it

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Christine Costner's recent divorce filing didn't completely blindside Kevin Costner.

A family source tells PEOPLE that while his estranged wife's filing last week "was an unpleasant surprise" for the 68-year-old actor, he "wasn't shocked" by it.

"But this is not what he wanted," the source adds. "He knew that Christine was unhappy though."

While Christine, 49, "wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home," the source continues, "during filming, Kevin is not around very much."

"His absence has been very hard for her," the source says. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Last week, a rep for the Field of Dreams actor confirmed that he and his wife of 18 years are breaking up after she filed for divorce. Christine listed their date of separation as April 11, and cited irreconcilable differences.

In a statement, Kevin's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

A source then told PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

Costner and Christine married in September 2004 and they share three kids: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12. He is also dad to four older children from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

In November, the Yellowstone actor spoked with PEOPLE about raising a family with Christine, saying at the time, "The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does — and I think it's the power of love — but that she makes her home that way."

Kevin added of what he learned from fatherhood, "The world doesn't revolve around you. It just doesn't revolve around you. I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but it doesn't revolve around me."

The Oscar winner was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years before their divorce in 1994.

