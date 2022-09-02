Why Keir Starmer’s dark shirts are a smart decision

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer

The Labour leader – who famously had an earlier career as a renowned QC and clearly knows his way around a smart suit – has pivoted his style of late.

That’s understandable during August, when more lax rules apply around Westminster, but Starmer’s new look has been a long time coming. He has made several public appearances wearing dark-hued shirts, worn with suit jackets, and last month made the headlines by wearing a Stone Island polo shirt – normally the attire of festival-going millennials, rather than political leaders – at the Berlin Wall. In a recent speech in Liverpool, he promised to stand with striking workers while wearing a T-shirt underneath a suit jacket, alongside a raincoat, jeans and some Nike trainers – not quite Trotsky (or, perish the thought, Comrade Corbyn) but a deliberate shift towards working-man get-up.

Of course, dark shirting has a chequered history where politics is concerned – we can’t forget Oswald Mosley’s Blackshirt thugs – but Starmer’s are navy and, in eschewing his previous line-up of white, he’s showing himself as a man of the people. The dark shirt is deliberately non-establishment and non-corporate, at a time when the public are increasingly frustrated by those in power.

Starmer’s stance is smart in both senses: dark blue/grey still looks together, and the cut is clearly precise and neat, but it separates him from corporate clones in ice-white shirts. It helps his case that the outgoing Boris Johnson always managed to look a tad dishevelled in his white shirts – he went viral when he declared was leaving with his “head held high” while tucking the back of his shirt into the rear of his trousers.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer talks to Labour councillor, Beccy Cooper during a campaign visit to Worthing - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer talks to Labour councillor, Beccy Cooper during a campaign visit to Worthing - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

But not only does Starmer look neater than Boris, the dark shirt is a favourite of the ultimate grown-up lad – the football commentator (hello Gary Lineker). It’s an item that’s ubiquitous up and down the high street on your average Saturday night and with good reason: the shape’s formal but the colour is less traditional (and – note to Johnson – doesn’t show creases and stains so much). Starmer has taken to wearing his open-necked, which is another shift towards casual proletariat panache. It’s for looking smart, but not overly formal in an office sense; you’d wear a navy shirt to a date night, but never to a wedding.

Prime minister suiting – and the dress codes of those waiting in the wings – has been the subject of debate since the days of Churchill. Look at the furore around Michael Foot’s so-called donkey jacket worn at the Cenotaph, thought to be the height of disrespect. After Margaret Thatcher, there was Tony Blair cutting a contemporary dash in Paul Smith and, later, David Cameron in Richard James suits. Rishi Sunak’s expensive tastes (Prada shoes and Henry Herbert bespoke suits) are said to have contributed to his waning popularity, so it stands to reason that Starmer – said to be the inspiration for Helen Fielding’s dashing Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones’ Diary – is taking a very different approach. And it might just put him front and centre when election time rolls around.

