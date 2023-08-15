Why you should keep buying shares in this Chinese giant even after its shares have plunged

Tencent

The share price doesn’t lie: Questor’s tip to buy Chinese internet giant Tencent at a discount, through the shares of Amsterdam-listed investment vehicle Prosus, has not gone as planned.

Readers who followed that September 2020 tip would now be 20pc in the red, after the Chinese authorities’ regulatory attack on the country’s technology giants sent shares in Tencent, and consequently shares in Prosus, falling.

Not only that but Joe Bauernfreund, the fund manager who put us onto Prosus as a discounted way to buy Tencent, has now sold his stake. All of which must prompt us to review our stance.

But first, we will recap what led us to invest in a Chinese internet conglomerate via the shares of a South African spinoff listed in the Netherlands.

Prosus is an offshoot of South African technology investor Naspers and was listed in Amsterdam in 2019. Naspers offloaded its international holdings, including a huge stake in Tencent, into Prosus.

The Tencent investment was so large – representing 31pc of the Chinese company’s shares – that it dominated Prosus, accounting for 85pc of its value. But Prosus’s shares did not reflect that value: when Questor first tipped them, their price effectively discounted that stake by 36pc.

Not only that, but a catalyst for that discount narrowing was on the horizon: inclusion in the Euro Stoxx 50 index would force tracker funds to buy its shares.

But all that fine theory came unstuck when Chinese authorities launched a series of regulatory crackdowns on technology companies, including Tencent. Shares in the internet business cratered, losing nearly three quarters of their value from their February 2021 peak to last October’s five-year low.

Prosus shares followed them down and their discount to the value of the Dutch company’s assets, including the Tencent stake, widened, peaking at around 55pc. Mr Bauernfreund sold in October 2021, saying a cautious stance was warranted “given the difficulty of predicting the future regulatory direction”.

Should Questor belatedly follow him? This column believes there are four reasons why the short answer is no.

Firstly, some of the world’s top performing fund managers still see strong potential in the shares, according to financial publisher Citywire. Its Citywire Elite Companies website rates companies based on their backing by the top-performing 5pc of equity fund managers from its database of more than 10,000 around the world. Prosus, which counts 16 of these investors as backers, has secured its top AAA rating.

Secondly, the outlook for Tencent has improved significantly. Its shares are up 75pc since their October low as regulatory pressure appears to have eased. China’s state planner even praised the company last month for its contribution to technological innovation in the country.

Prosus key facts

Thirdly, after widening significantly, the discount on Prosus shares is now finally narrowing, thanks in part to an intervention from the company’s management. Last summer, faced with that wide discount, the company announced a plan to start buying back its own shares, funded by sales of its Tencent stake.

On the face of it, this would appear to fly in the face of our investment thesis: after all, the discounted Tencent stake was the reason we first tipped Prosus shares. But paradoxically, it has had the effect of giving investors a greater stake in Tencent for every Prosus share they own – thanks to that discount.

Prosus’s market value is around £68.4bn, below the £82.2bn value of its Tencent stake. In other words, every £1 of Prosus shares accounts for £1.20 of the company’s Tencent stake. So for each £1 Prosus spends on buying back and cancelling its own shares (funded by £1 of Tencent share shares), £1.20 of its Tencent stake is effectively redistributed to investors in Prosus’ remaining shares.

This mechanism is also having the desired effect of reducing the discount. Having stood at 54pc when the buyback was announced, it has now narrowed to 38pc.

Lastly, Prosus is aiming to deliver profitability from its other e-commerce investments besides Tencent by the end of September next year.

According to Nicole Agar of Truffle Asset Management, an investor in Prosus and manager of two of South Africa’s best-performing equity funds over the past decade, this now “appears increasingly likely”. The best part? Thanks to the discount, Prosus shareholders effectively get these investments for free. Keep buying.



Questor says: buy

Ticker: AMS:PRX

Share price at close: €65.52

Daniel Grote is editor of Citywire Elite Companies, which rates companies based on their backing by the world’s best fund managers

