Why Kate Got Diana’s Ring, but Meghan Got Her Watch

Ten years ago, Kate Middleton was still getting used to wearing one of the most iconic pieces of jewelry in history on her left hand: a sapphire and diamond engagement ring given to her by longtime boyfriend, Prince William, while the couple was on holiday in Kenya on Oct. 20, 2010.

The ring – famously worn by William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, from her own engagement to Prince Charles in 1981 until their divorce in 1996 – was still being kept under wraps from the public, who didn’t find out about the pair’s engagement until Nov. 16. On that day, in an interview about their engagement with ITV’s Tom Bradby, William said that he gave his mother’s ring to Kate “because obviously she’s not going to be around to share in the fun and excitement of it all, so this is my way of keeping her sort of close to it all.”

And so began Diana’s sons’ tradition of gifting their wives their mother’s jewelry, and their wives’ poignant manner in honoring a mother-in-law they never knew through wearing her pieces, keeping her memory alive in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. “Both William and Harry are incredibly keen to keep their mother present, particularly during major milestones,” said CNN royal commentator Victoria Arbiter in an exclusive interview with InStyle. “It’s a way of honoring their mother, a way to keep her close, and a way to honor her memory and make her feel present. It’d be a travesty if these beautiful jewels just sat in a safe forever and ever. They don’t want that.”

But even avid royal watchers may not know that the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that Kate wears — the same ring Diana wore before her — could have been Meghan’s, were it not for some generosity on Prince Harry's part.

Recently, Diana’s youngest son Harry and his wife, Meghan, sat down for their first official portrait since stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family in January of this year. On Meghan’s left wrist in the black-and-white shot is what appears to be one of Diana’s two Cartier Tank watches, this one the Tank Française, which she wore regularly in the 1990s. Eagle-eyed followers of Meghan’s fashion would also have noticed what appeared to be the same Cartier watch on her wrist while participating in The 19th Represents Summit back in August, then again when dropping in for a surprise virtual appearance on America’s Got Talent in September, and yet again while speaking at the 2020 Fortune Most Powerful Women virtual summit that same month. What Meghan Wore reported that the Duchess of Sussex had been seen wearing the watch in public as early as July of this year. (That said, before she met Harry in 2016, the then-Meghan Markle bought herself a Cartier Tank watch after the second season of her television show Suits, which she had engraved with the message “To M.M. From M.M.” with plans to gift the watch one day to her future daughter, she told Hello! in 2015. Meghan’s gift to herself is alternating in silver and gold; Diana’s watch is all gold. Though it can’t be definitively determined in the black-and-white photo which watch Meghan wore, at the Fortune summit, the watch was all gold, making it very likely that it was Diana’s.)

