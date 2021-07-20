Why Kate Beckinsale will never complain about ageing

Kate Beckinsale has talked about the tragic personal reason that she doesn't ever complain about getting older.

The Hollywood actor explained that losing her father at the age of five changed her outlook on life, especially when it comes to ageing.

Beckinsale's father was Porridge and Rising Damp star Richard Beckinsale. He died suddenly from a heart attack in 1979 aged just 31.

Photo credit: George Wilkes Archive - Getty Images

When asked how his notoriety impacted her grief she told The Sunday Times Style: "I've never had a parent die who wasn't incredibly famous and meant something to everybody. I do think that probably amplified it. I remember very well going to school the next day.

"First of all I can't believe I was made to go to school the next day, but that was 1979. I was slightly late walking in and somebody was reading out loud. I remember distinctly feeling, 'Oh thank God, they're busy. I don't have to talk to anybody, because I can't bear it.' Then this nice boy, who was a friend of mine, pushed a bookmark with a prayer on it [across the table] – it was a Catholic school. I felt livid... I felt very exposed."

Beckinsale says she doesn't dwell on getting older: "I've been so aware of the possibility people can drop dead at any time.

"People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33. If you overload it like that, you're going to make the person not give a shit."

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris - Getty Images

The Pearl Harbour actor says her father's death also impacted how she parents Lily, her 22-year-old daughter with ex-partner Michael Sheen.

"I definitely had a sort of 'I have to make sure I stay alive [feeling]'. Even if she hates me, I've just got to be there."

You Might Also Like