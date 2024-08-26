Why the Kansas City Royals shuffled their bullpen ahead of Monday’s doubleheader

The Kansas City Royals made some roster moves ahead of their much anticipated three-game divisional series against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals recalled pitchers Daniel Lynch IV and Carlos Hernandez from Triple-A Omaha. Both will join the KC bullpen as late-season reinforcements.

In corresponding moves, the Royals placed left-handed pitcher Will Smith on the 15-day injured list with low-back spasms and optioned southpaw Angel Zerpa to Triple-A Omaha.

“Will has been battling his back for a while now,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “And yesterday it flared up on him while he was pitching. He did gut it out and kept pitching, but today it felt worse. So we are going to take the time to get that right.”

The Royals want to have Smith available down the stretch. He will get a chance to rest and get back to full strength before then. In his last five appearances, he has surrendered a combined 12 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Lynch, meanwhile, returns after a stellar run with the Class AAA Storm Chasers. He was 8-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 21 starts. He was the International League Pitcher of the Month in July for his string of performances.

The Royals were forced to turn to pitcher Daniel Lynch IV early in Wednesday evening’s game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.

“(Lynch) can provide length and pitch in any role out of the bullpen,” Quatraro said. “He’s been throwing the ball exceptionally well in Triple-A, so we’re excited to see that.”

The Royals will need both Lynch and Hernandez this week. Their bullpen was taxed against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.

“Just go out there whenever they need me,” Lynch said of his role. “I’m just excited to be here and get an opportunity to try to help us win.”

Lynch added a cutter during his time in Omaha. The new pitch gives him another option against right-handed hitters.

“Where my fastball plays, it’s more top of the (strike) zone in the middle,” Lynch said. “So I didn’t have as good of a pitch to go into righties with. I was having a hard time getting my fastball into righties. I always face righties, so it was another tool in the toolbox.”

Kansas City Royals pitcher Will Smith (31) pitches in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Aug. 4, 2024.

The Royals are excited to see Lynch in action again. He made two relief appearances for them earlier this season.

Hernandez returns with a 3.45 ERA in 15 big-league relief appearances this season. In 15 2/3 innings, he has allowed six earned runs and struck out 14.

Zerpa had allowed 10 earned runs and eight walks while striking out seven in his last 10 appearances.

“We got beat up the last couple of days, so we had to option him out,” Quatraro said.

The Royals also officially appointed right-hander Alec Marsh as their 27th man for Monday’s doubleheader. He was to be optioned back to Triple-A after Monday’s nightcap.