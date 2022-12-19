Why Kansas City Chiefs’ game-changing fumble recovery almost didn’t count vs. Texans

Jesse Newell
·4 min read
Eric Christian Smith/AP

Willie Gay had the football in his hands — and he wasn’t sure it would matter.

Shortly after snatching a fumble recovery from the scrum during overtime of Kansas City’s 30-24 victory over the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker heard bad news from a few feet away.

“One of the refs came over like, ‘It’s blue. It’s blue,’” Gay said in the locker room after the win, referencing Houston’s jersey color. “But I obviously had the ball on my chest.”

The next move Gay made, he said, was out of instinct.

While the officials huddled up to decide who should get the ball, Gay jumped out of the pile and raised it above his head — showing everyone watching who had ended up with it.

“So it makes all the other refs like, ‘I mean, white has it,’” Gay said with a smile. “So it makes it clear for the whole stadium to see.”

Gay’s showmanship worked. After a few seconds, the officials gave possession to Kansas City, and running back Jerick McKinnon ended the game with a touchdown run on the next play.

It was just one of the critical details that resulted in the game-altering moment, as Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark initially stripped Houston quarterback Davis Mills from behind.

The forced fumble came from a second effort. Clark first fell to the ground on his pass rush before leaping up and pursuing Mills.

Afterward, Clark said preparation played an important role. The Chiefs’ defense previously had watched videos of former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman to study how he became one of the best fumble forcers in NFL history.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo also has harped frequently on attacking the wrist of the quarterback while seeking turnover creation — with Clark executing that flawlessly while swiping the critical area of Mills’ arm.

“Just understanding strip points, and just getting the ball out. We punch out the ball every day in practice,” Clark said. “I believe he (Spagnuolo) was just saying this past week that we need one of those punch-outs, some of those things that we do every day in practice.”

With the ball free, KC still had to recover it.

And Gay did that with help from a different kind of preparation: strength training.

The ball initially rolled toward Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, who had it bounce off his arm toward Houston running back Dare Ogunbowale.

When he arrived, Ogunbowale found himself sitting on the football, unable to secure it while it was stuck between his legs.

That gave Gay a chance. Facing Ogunbowale’s backside, he reached his right arm between the running back’s legs, curling the ball through the tight space before securing it into his grasp.

Gay said Chiefs strength coach Barry Rubin — and a weekly focus on core muscles like thighs, triceps and shoulders — contributed to him being able to pry it free.

“Shout-out to Coach Rubes, man. He’s got me strong as a mug,” Gay said. “But yeah, I got lucky and pulled it out from underneath him.”

That, however, only started a discussion. The officials circled for a few seconds, trying to decide whether Ogunbowale ever had it.

Eventually, they signaled Chiefs ball ... but only after Gay ran up and down the field while letting the fans know he had it.

Gay described his instincts to do that as “common sense.”

“You sit in the stack, they can argue,” Gay said. “But if you get up with it and take it out to the open to show the world — you’ve got to show the world — so if the refs try to cheat you, everybody knows.”

The fumble and recovery moved the Chiefs’ win-probability odds from 62% to 86%, according to the advanced numbers at rbsdm.com.

Gay also received props from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the locker room afterward, who gave him a fist bump and said, “Appreciate you,” as he walked by.

“My dawg,” Gay responded with a grin.

The momentum-shifting snap helped the Chiefs secure an AFC West title for the seventh consecutive season. Gay, just after the game, posed with his West championship hat alongside the other Kansas City linebackers for a celebratory photo in the locker room.

“It’s a big accomplishment, lesson for us. But like I say, good is the enemy of great,” Gay said. “We’re going for something way bigger than this.”

Latest Stories

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the second quarter, with the Vikings already trailing 23-0. Sullivan and Brian Asamoah converged on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman after a short pass on third-and-10, and Sullivan stripped the ball out

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 g