Why Kamala Harris' Victory Speech Walkout Song 'Work That' is Going Viral

When Kamala Harris, now the first woman Vice President of the United States, walked on to the stage to greet the ecstatic crowd at Wilmington, Delaware, she smiled. And then she said, "When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America."

Harris stood there in a white suit in honour of the women's suffragist movement to the sounds of Mary J. Blige. She is the first Black woman as well as the first person of South Asian descent to be elected as the Vice President of the United States.

As she stood there, smiling, ushering a 'new day'; she knew she had shattered many many glass barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.

But Harris didn't have to say much. Her walkout song, "Work That" by Mary J. Blige, did it for her. It was the same song Kamala Harris walked off the stage of the Democratic National Convention to after becoming the first woman of color to be nominated to a major political party's presidential ticket in United States history.

"I hear you been running, from the beautiful queen, that you could be becoming," sings Mary J. Blige in "Work That". "Just because the length of your hair ain't long, And they often criticize you for your skin tone, Wanna hold your head high, Cause you're a pretty woman ... Read the book of my life, And see I've overcome it."

In her speech, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris paid tribute to her Indian mother who came to America at age 19. “And so I am thinking about her and about the generations of women, black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women, who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight,” she said. “Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all. Including the black women who are often, too often, overlooked. Who often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”

Echoing the same message of the song, Harris put out a powerful tweet before her speech. " While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last — because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities," she promised.

When she walked out on the stage in Wilmington, Delaware to Blige's hit song, she sent a reminder again to all of us.

Kamala Harris takes the stage to Mary J Blige's Work That after being introduced as vice president–elect pic.twitter.com/RjwcbYbN5E — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, President-Elect Joe Biden’s entrance music was Bruce Springsteen’s ‘We Take Care of Our Own’.

In his victory speech, Joe Biden said, “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who does not see red states and blue states, only sees the United States. And to work with all of my heart. And that is what America, I believe, is all about. It is about people and that’s what our administration will be all about. I sought this office to restore the soul of America. To rebuild the back bone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again.”

After leaving the stage Jackie Wilson ‘Higher and Higher’, Kygo and Whitney Houston’s ‘Higher Love’ and Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ played.