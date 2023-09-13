Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Skipped the 2023 MTV VMAs

Justin and Hailey Bieber didn’t have a date night at this year’s MTV VMAs, but their absence comes as no surprise. Both missed the Newark, New Jersey award show, as Justin has no nominations, is not a presenter, and is not set to perform.

Hailey was very far from the U.S., being photographed at a Tiffany & Co. event in Tokyo earlier that day.

The couple last attended the VMAs together in 2021:

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 - Getty Images

Things may be different next year. A source told People, when addressing Justin’s dwindling relationship with longtime manager Scooter Braun in late August, that Justin has been working on new music.

“Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months,” a source told the outlet. “Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record. The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

In happier news, the Biebers are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary this month. The couple got married at a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018.

Last August, Hailey discussed how she felt about being married to Justin at the four-year mark. “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she said. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

You Might Also Like