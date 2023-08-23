Why Justin Bieber’s Relationship With Scooter Braun Has ‘Run Its Course’

Reps for Justin Bieber and his longtime manager Scooter Braun denied reports that Bieber was looking for new management, but Braun and Bieber are reportedly not close anymore...and may not be working together much longer.

People reports that Braun and Bieber haven’t spoken in nearly a year, days after Puck News ran a similar report, saying they haven’t talked in months.

A source suggested to People that things aren’t likely to improve between them. “Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months,” the insider said. “Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record. The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

Variety - Getty Images

Bieber hasn’t commented on the relationship himself. Puck News’ Matthew Belloni revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Bieber’s rep denying reports that he was looking to split from Braun was more a favor than reality.

“Justin Bieber’s rep put out a statement denying the Scooter Braun portion of this @PuckNews report,” Belloni wrote. “Bieber, who’s still contractually bound to Braun, did this as a face-saving favor to Braun. Translation: Don’t believe it.”

Justin Bieber's rep put out a statement denying the Scooter Braun portion of this @PuckNews report. Bieber, who's still contractually bound to Braun, did this as a face-saving favor to Braun. Translation: Don't believe it. Here's the original report: https://t.co/WVsMV0nnZn — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) August 18, 2023

A source told multiple outlets yesterday that Bieber was still under contract with Braun: “All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO. People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana [Grande] as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Yet another source told People that Grande really was dropping Braun as a manager. “They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction. Yes, there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

Braun signed Bieber when the singer was just 13 years old after discovering him on YouTube. A source told Page Six earlier this week that while Bieber was still signed with Braun, “of course, there are issues [between them].” The source did not say what those issues were.

Another source claimed that with Bieber and Braun, “everything has been set up by Scooter since he was a kid. Justin is older, wiser and smarter, and has started asking questions.”

