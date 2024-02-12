Why Justin Bieber Didn’t Join Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher’s big Super Bowl halftime show just wrapped, and while Alicia Keys and H.E.R. were among the stars that made guest appearances, Justin Bieber never joined his music mentor on stage. Bieber was asked, however, and is at the Super Bowl.

Shortly before the halftime show began, Bieber was photographed in the stands, sitting with his wife, Hailey Bieber. He did not explain why he didn’t join on social media.

PATRICK T. FALLON - Getty Images

Bieber seemed to make a last-minute decision not to join. Even earlier today, Bieber performing was still a real possibility. TMZ reported that Usher “has been hitting up Justin Bieber lately to talk about the prospect of JB joining him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show... which now sounds like a very real possibility. Still no word on whether Justin agreed—but we know they’ve been chatting...A LOT.”

Speculation was already high going into Sunday, as Bieber was photographed arriving in Las Vegas with the Kardashians on Saturday.

But Bieber, despite all the talking with Usher and the invitation, chose not to go on stage.

It would’ve been Bieber’s second performance of 2024. He last performed a more intimate show (at least compared to the Super Bowl) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto following the NHL All-Star player draft on February 1.

Bieber canceled the rest of his Justice World Tour dates at the end of last February. He has kept a pretty low profile in the months since.

A source told People in August that Bieber has been working on new music though. “Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record. The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

