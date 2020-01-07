Why Jürgen Klopp is the best manager in the world right now









Since he arrived at Liverpool in October 2015, Jurgen Klopp said he would bring a league title to Anfield in four years. Four years later, Liverpool is 13 points clear with a game in hand, and in the driver's seat for their first league win in 30 years.



Not only that, but the Reds are the reigning European and World Champions. They are undefeated in the English top-flight in a year and they are easily playing the best soccer in the world right now. And they wouldn’t be anywhere near the summit, if not for Klopp.



The German came to Merseyside when Liverpool was at a low point and converted them from doubters to believers. The path wasn’t straightforward and they have had to settle for second best while his philosophy took hold—they have lost a Champions League Final, a Europa League final, a League Cup final and finished runner up in the league.



But since the arrival of Virgil Van Dijk, Klopp’s team has clicked into place—they play his brilliant heavy metal pressing soccer while showing the defensive fortitude they had previously lacked. Klopp’s superb tactical approach is only matched by his man-management skills. He gives out hugs like they’re going out of style, all his players want to work for him and last weekend’s FA Cup win over Everton really shows what a great coach he is.



Despite resting seven players and starting several teenagers, Liverpool still showed more chemistry and fight than a full-strength Everton team. That’s down to the structure Klopp has put in place and the way he is running the club from top to bottom. Klopp has set a foundation that will help Liverpool for many years to come.



The modest German recently insisted that Pep Guardiola was the world’s best manager, but the Catalan clearly doesn’t have as much cache right now. And Pep, like many other big managers, benefits from heavy spending. Klopp may have spent around $526m at Liverpool, but his net spend sits around a modest $120m over four years. That’s very economical for a side who is so strong right now.



Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Simeone might be candidates for the world’s best manager right now, but Klopp is clearly head and shoulders above them. He has the perfect alchemy with his club right now and the potential to keep getting better. For more on the beautiful game - follow @FCYahoo on your favorite social channels.

