Why Jumbo Group Limited (Catalist:42R) Could Be Worth Watching

Jumbo Group Limited (Catalist:42R), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the CATALIST. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Jumbo Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Jumbo Group Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Jumbo Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is SGD0.35, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Jumbo Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Jumbo Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 30% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Jumbo Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 42R’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 42R, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Jumbo Group from their most recent forecasts. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Jumbo Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

