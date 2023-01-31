Why Jude Soonsup-Bell swapped Chelsea for Tottenham as Blues see downside to spending spree

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

One of the more intriguing but under-the-radar deals to go through on transfer deadline day is Jude Soonsup-Bell's move from Chelsea to Tottenham.

The 19-year-old striker has crossed the London divide after running down his contract at Stamford Bridge and joins a select few players to have joined Spurs from Chelsea in the Premier League era - also including Carlo Cudicini, Gus Poyet and the lesser-known Frode Grodas.

Chelsea were faced with allowing the teenager to join their rivals or lose him for a minimal compensation fee in the summer, but the free transfer might not have been sanctioned under Roman Abramovich, and perhaps points to thawing tensions between the clubs in the Boehly-Clearlake era. The Blues will retain a sell-on for Soonsup-Bell, who joined their academy from Swindon Town aged 12.

The forward, who made one first-team appearance for Chelsea, is set to bolster Spurs' struggling Under-21 side for the rest of the campaign before being sent on loan in the summer, most likely to a Football League club - like his new teammate Dane Scarlett, 18, who is spending the season with League One Portsmouth.

FOLLOW ALL THE DEADLINE DAY LATEST WITH OUR LIVE BLOG!

Soonsup-Bell had fallen down the pecking order in Chelsea's U21 team, behind Malik Mothersille and expensive signing from Charlton, Mason Burstow, and there have been suggestions that a player once considered one of the finest young talents in Europe has not progressed quite as expected.

Still, the signing has to go down as a coup for Spurs, who beat a number of other clubs to the teenager's signature. Manchester City were credited with an interest late last year, although it is not clear if the champions were vying for his arrival this month.

In December 2021, Soonsup-Bell made his senior Chelsea debut a few weeks after his 18th birthday in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Brentford and Thomas Tuchel's faith in the youngster suggested he was the latest talent from the Cobham production line likely to make the transition to the Premier League.

Story continues

Transfer coup: Tottenham have swooped to land Chelsea academy star Jude Soonsup-Bell (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

At youth level, he was prolific, scoring 23 goals in 25 games for Chelsea's U18s and catching the eye with efforts including an audacious back-heel, an overhead kick and more than one fine solo run. He also impressed at England youth level, proving one of the standout players in an U16 side also including Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho.

Spurs might not appear an obvious destination for a young striker eyeing a quick route to first-team football, with £60million signing Richarlison currently providing competition for Harry Kane, and Scarlett highly-rated by everyone at the north London club.

Soonsup-Bell is looking long-term, however, and by the time he has completed a season out on loan, the situation may be different in the summer of 2024.

While Chelsea are unlikely to be too perturbed by the loss of Soonsup-Bell, given the other talents in their academy, the departure of bright young players looking for a clear path to first-team football could be a downside to their remarkable spending spree.