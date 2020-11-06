Why Joe Biden's Surprising Georgia Lead Has So Many People Talking About Stacey Abrams

Jessica McGowan/Getty Stacey Abrams

In late 2018, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams seemed to many like she was poised for another campaign — potentially in the U.S. Senate — after narrowly losing the state's gubernatorial election in a bid that earned her national attention.

Instead of hitting the trail again, however, she has been working to get out the vote, leading efforts to increase registration in Georgia in a years-long push to prove her argument that the state, a Republican stronghold, is much bluer than it appears.

Turns out, she was right.

Even if Joe Biden's narrow election lead in Georgia over Republican incumbent Donald Trump doesn't hold, he upended the conventional wisdom by performing better there than a Democrat has in decades, thanks to overwhelming margins favoring Biden across the state's cities and suburbs.

And while the votes in Georgia (which is almost certainly headed for a recount in the coming weeks) may ultimately tip toward Trump, the close race signals a new political landscape for Republicans who have long relied on the Peach State to put them over the edge.

Analysts say Abrams' efforts were integral in helping morph the historically red state into a battleground. And as Biden overtook Trump in Georgia early Friday, many of his supporters on Twitter echoed praise for Abrams.

Below, a look back at her career so far and what her push to register Georgia voters may mean for the future of the state.

What People Are Saying About Stacey Abrams

As Biden's slim lead over Trump began materializing on Friday morning, Democrats, celebrities, and local officials shouted out Abrams, 46, for her work in increasing registration.

"Whatever happens in Georgia, everyone should get on their knees and thank strong Black women like the fearless @StaceyAbrams and so many who slog away without appreciation," Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal tweeted.

Others, including Hillary Clinton, Viola Davis and LeBron James, also mentioned Abrams.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler tweeted on Friday that the model built by Abrams was used in other states, as well.

"There's a lot of totally correct talk about how she was pivotal to winning Georgia," Wikler wrote. "Folks: Stacey & her team were pivotal to flipping Wisconsin too. And every other battleground. They worked with us to build massive, supercharged voter protection teams—starting *early.*"

Stacey Abrams' Political Career

Abrams served as a Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017 and was the minority leader from 2011 to 2017. (She previously worked as an attorney and also writes romance and thrillers in her spare time.)

She gained national attention after running as the Democratic Party's nominee in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. She lost the bitterly fought race by a narrow margin of 1.4 points amid allegations that Republicans suppressed the vote, which they denied.

Still, Abrams' near-victory was notable in a state where Republicans have dominated for decades and her popularity among liberals led many to urge her to run for Senate or possibly even president.

In February 2019, Abrams became the first African-American woman to deliver a response to the State of the Union address. She was also briefly considered as a possible running mate for Biden, before he ultimately selected California Sen. Kamala Harris.

