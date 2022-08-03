Why the Jan. 6 hearings should be making corporations nervous

Robert Danisch, Professor, Department of Communication Arts, University of Waterloo
·5 min read
An image of a mock gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown as the House select committee holds hearings in June 2022 into the attack. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
An image of a mock gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown as the House select committee holds hearings in June 2022 into the attack. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The world is watching the Jan. 6 hearings in the United States in dismay and contemplating the possible end of the American democratic experiment.

But we should also be thinking about the impact of democratic erosion on corporations and other economic institutions that were built in — and thrived during — the last century.

The evidence unveiled at the hearings and by recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court suggests another civil war in the U.S. is a real possibility.

The Republican Party is intent on rolling back women’s rights, voting rights and other pillars of democratic governance in an attempt to grab and hold onto power. Republicans are even willing to overturn free and fair elections.

Political polarization, conspiracy theories, the absence of facts and reason in public discourse and the presence of misinformation spreading through social media networks are all contributing to the demise of democracy in the U.S. Combine these with the rise of authoritarian rhetoric in the Republican Party and there’s a lot to worry about.

It’s easy to view these problems as purely political dangers, but they also pose serious risks to the economic order that thrived because of the stability and freedom provided by democratic systems.

Why should the corporate world be worried?

Wayfair slurs

Consider Wayfair: In 2020, QAnon conspiracy theorists alleged that the online furniture retailer used the cabinets they were selling to engage in child trafficking.

Once this absurd theory began to spread, Wayfair saw a huge increase in negative engagements on Instagram and was forced to refute the wild claims.

The Wayfair website is seen on a computer. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
The Wayfair website is seen on a computer. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

When misinformation about a brand begins to circulate, a company is forced to spend time, money and resources disentangling itself from false accusations.

Unfortunately, we live in a moment when social media companies profit from the spread of misinformation. It’s only a matter of time before more companies will face the same problems Wayfair faced.

Being implicated in the kinds of culture wars ignited by far-right extremism can have chilling effects on both corporate culture and profit margins.

Targeting education, science, diversity

But the threats run deeper.

Authoritarian rhetoric has long targeted higher education, science, immigration and diversity as dangerous, as objects of derision and as the cause of social problems. The purpose of authoritarian rhetoric is to foment distrust, to make us wary of what we don’t know or understand, and to use that suspicion and skepticism to hold onto power.

The mRNA vaccines invented to fight COVID are an excellent example of this distrust being crystallized into a political position. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are some of the safest and most effective technologies that we’ve ever been able to design and manufacture for preventing serious courses of a disease.

They are a shining example of the virtues of democratic societies and their emphasis on scientific progress.

Yet conservative politicians want us to distrust these inventions, even though they represent the kind of scientific and technological innovation that has been at the core of the economic success of liberal democracies throughout the 20th century.

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in Chicago in November 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in Chicago in November 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Innovation drives economic success

Economic growth and development depend on innovation, and innovation is made possible in systems that value knowledge, fair competition and open inquiry.

Simply put, the economic success of the U.S. in the last 100 years was made possible by innovation driven by scientific and technological research.

When we attack systems of higher education and other institutions of free inquiry, like the media, we cut off the engines of innovation that have been so deeply intertwined with liberal democracy. Authoritarians do this to grab and hold onto power. If they succeed, the economic advantages accrued from rejecting authoritarianism are lost.

We also know that diversity facilitates innovation. The creativity at the core of economies in liberal democracies is made possible by the mixing of diverse views, cultures, ideas and perspectives.

Google, Apple and other massively successful technology companies have studied the research on creative teams and learned the importance of heterogeneity for team, and corporate, success.

Immigration has obviously been a fuel accelerating economic development in the U.S. for generations.

What happens when diversity is seen as a weakness or a danger? Not only will that mark a dramatic political transformation in the American system, it will also pose enduring limitations on economic growth.

This 1924 photo shows the registry room at Ellis Island in New York harbour where some newcomers to the United States are gathered waiting to be processed by authorities. (AP Photo)
This 1924 photo shows the registry room at Ellis Island in New York harbour where some newcomers to the United States are gathered waiting to be processed by authorities. (AP Photo)

Democracy’s stability

In this era of polarization, when anger, frustration and resentment permeate our politics, we ought to remember how beneficial the kinds of collaboration and stability provided by liberal democratic societies have been.

Democracy has been a great political achievement, but it has also provided the fertile ground for economic innovation. As a system, democracy has driven the advancement of knowledge, the development of new technologies and has provided the freedom necessary for experimentation, entrepreneurship and invention.

We need champions of democracy, those who can successfully communicate its many benefits, now more than ever. We must be reminded of all that is gained from such systems — and all that might be lost if the next American election descends the country into chaos or civil war.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Robert Danisch, University of Waterloo.

Read more:

Robert Danisch does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Pendrith, Finau, in Detroit duel, tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

    DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Twin sisters combine on goal as Canada downs Puerto Rico at CONCACAF U-15 tourney

    TAMPA, Fla. — Isabelle Chukwu scored with an assist from twin sister Annabelle as Canada improved to 2-0-0 at the CONCACAF Girls’ U-15 Championship on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Puerto Rico. The win moved the Canadians into the semifinals with one round-robin game remaining at the 20-team tournament, which runs through Sunday. Canada will face the defending champion U.S. on Thursday in a battle of unbeaten sides to decide top spot in Group B. Canada is competing in the eight-team League A. The

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Hockey Canada has a long way to go to build back trust, parents and politicians say

    Parents say they're disturbed by Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against elite players and politicians say the organization needs to do more to gain back the trust of thousands of hockey families. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, the story is pretty bad and trying to process that and talk to my own kids about it, it's difficult," said Dan Mellon, a hockey dad from Ottawa whose three kids, aged 18, 14, and 12, all play hockey. His oldest son played at a very high level, a

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Raptors to host Jazz in Edmonton and Celtics in Montreal as part of pre-season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will play a pair of pre-season games in Edmonton and Montreal. The team announced Wednesday it will host the Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and then the Boston Celtics, Oct. 14 at Montreal's Bell Centre as part of the eighth NBA Canada Series. It's the first time since 2019 the Raptors will play Canadian games outside Toronto. The Raptors will return to the University of Victoria for training camp, Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. This is the second time the Ra

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • CF Montreal in mourning over death of assistant coach Jason Di Tullio from cancer

    MONTREAL — Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 38. His death Thursday night was confirmed by the MLS club. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our colleague, teammate, and friend, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “Jason was a great player and a great man. "His energy was ever-present until his

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei