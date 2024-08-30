LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Commanders looks on before his team's game against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField on September 10, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL coach Jack Del Rio is getting back in the game ahead of the 2024 season after he was fired last November by the Washington Commanders. But for the first time in his coaching career, it will be in the college rankings.

Del Rio will join coach Luke Fickell's staff at Wisconsin as a senior advisor to the head coach, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported. According to Rittenberg, Del Rio will work with both the offense and defense for the Badgers.

A former linebacker at USC, Del Rio was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-11 and the Oakland Raiders from 2015-17, compiling a 94-97 career record. He has also served as a defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and most recently the Commanders, with whom he had coached since 2020.

The Badgers, coming off a 7-6 first campaign under Fickell, will kick off the 2024 season on Friday night at home against Western Michigan.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Why is Jack Del Rio on Wisconsin's coaching staff?