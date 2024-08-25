Why isn't Wolves vs Chelsea live on TV in UK today?

Chelsea today travel to Wolves in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s side impressed in patches against Manchester City last week but ultimately lost to the champions, placing an added importance on claiming three points at Molineux today.

While the sheer amount of changes in the Blues squad will surely take some settling in, time is not something many Chelsea managers have been afforded in the past – albeit largely under different ownership.

The hosts, meanwhile, tasted defeat at Arsenal in their opener but the 2-0 scoreline did not tell the whole story, considering how closely they pushed the Gunners before their second goal.

Still, fans in the UK will not be able to watch the game live.

Why isn’t Wolves vs Chelsea in the Premier League on TV in UK today?

The game has not been selected for broadcast, given it was originally scheduled for 3pm BST on Saturday 24 August, 2024 – which comes during the blackout imposed English football.

Chelsea’s participation in the Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday night then pushed the Wolves trip back to Sunday, but it still cannot be shown live.