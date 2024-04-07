Why isn't Sheffield United vs Chelsea Premier League game live on TV today?

Chelsea remain one of the more interesting teams to watch in the Premier League.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s side remain a work in progress, the Blues are capable of great moments, such as their dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester United on Thursday.

Consistency has been an issue and they are certainly flawed, making many of their games chaotic to watch.

Though they will be strong favourites at Sheffield United today, their inconsistency make them difficult to predict.

Fans in the UK, however, will not be able to watch this entertaining Blues side.

Why isn’t Sheffield United vs Chelsea on TV in UK today?

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

It was originally scheduled for 1.30pm BST before it was pushed back for 5.30pm so it did not clash with the Sheffield Half Marathon.

It was not selected for broadcast with Manchester United vs Liverpool and Tottenham vs Sheffield United today’s TV offerings instead. It was previously only put back to the Sunday because both teams played on Thursday night, allowing them proper rest between games.

