Why isn't Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Liverpool are offered another favourable chance of piling more pressure on their Premier League title rivals later today.

Anfield has been a fortress this season and opponents Fulham have not won any of their last fix away games in the League.

With that in mind, it would be a major shock if Jurgen Klopp’s side slip up, having won all ten of their games at home this season.

Sadly, however, fans in the UK will not be able to watch the game. The fixture was originally scheduled for a 3pm Saturday slot but was pushed back due to the Reds being involved in the Europa League.

As such, it cannot be shown on TV in the UK, with West Ham’s clash with Crystal Palace instead taking the 2pm GMT slot on Sunday, shown live on Sky Sports.

Still, supporters can keep right across the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Match of the Day 2 will also show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Sunday night.