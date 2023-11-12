Why isn't Liverpool vs Brentford Premier League game live on TV in UK?

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Brentford this afternoon.

The Reds are back at Anfield looking to bounce back from a shock result on Thursday night, when they surprisingly went down 3-2 away at French strugglers Toulouse in the Europa League after more late VAR controversy that left Jurgen Klopp furious.

That result meant that Liverpool will have to wait a little longer to confirm their place in the knockout stages of Europe's secondary club competition, though it's back to top-flight business on Sunday as they aim to get back to winning ways on the domestic front.

Klopp's side needed an emotional last-gap equaliser from Luis Diaz to avoid a shock first defeat by strugglers Luton since 1991 at Kenilworth Road last weekend.

Such a disappointing draw ended a run of four successive wins across all competitions as all of the top five apart from Manchester City dropped points, handing the early title advantage to the defending champions.

Liverpool have the small matter of a trip to the Etihad Stadium coming up later this month so will be eager to go into the international break on a high.

They face a Brentford team that came from behind to battle past London rivals West Ham in a five-goal thriller last time out.

The Bees are in good form and could pose a real threat once again to Liverpool, having responded to a six-match winless run by winning three on the bounce after also seeing off rivals Chelsea and Burnley in recent weeks.

It should be a feisty affair on Merseyside, but fans in the UK hoping to watch the match live on television will be disappointed.

This game was not eligible to be broadcast live on these shores, having originally been scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday before being moved into a new Sunday afternoon slot due to Liverpool's Europa League involvement on Thursday.

Current broadcasting rules dictate that any fixture moved from the traditional 3pm Saturday time slot - when a television blackout is still enforced across English football - cannot then be considered for live TV coverage in its new position.

Instead, Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of West Ham vs Nottingham Forest to open Super Sunday, before the high-profile heavyweight showdown between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

However, you can still follow minute-by-minute updates from Liverpool vs Brentford with Standard Sport's live blog!