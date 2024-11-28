Why isn't Dak Prescott playing? Cowboys QB knocked out by season-ending injury

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing their long-time tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day. For their 2024 game against the New York Giants, they will have to do so without their starting quarterback.

Dak Prescott will not be available to play on Thanksgiving. He is missing a fourth consecutive contest after he suffered a hamstring against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

Instead, backup Cooper Rush will make a fourth consecutive start and look to earn back-to-back wins as Dallas looks to improbably claw its way back into the playoff race.

Prescott's absence marks just the second time during his nine-year NFL career that he has missed a Thanksgiving start. The first came in 2020, when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 against the Giants.

Here's what to know about Prescott's latest injury and how long it will keep him out of action.

Why isn't Dak Prescott playing on Thanksgiving?

Prescott isn't playing on Thanksgiving because of a season-ending hamstring injury he suffered during the team's Week 9 game against the Falcons. It wasn't clear exactly when the veteran got hurt, but he exited the contest in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Originally, the Cowboys were hopeful that Prescott wouldn't be sidelined long by the hamstring problem. Eventually, it was reported that he would miss "multiple weeks" because of the injury before it became clear he needed surgery to repair it. That led Dallas to place him on IR and announce that his season was over.

What happened to Dak Prescott?

Prescott suffered a partial hamstring avulsion – a tear during which part of the tendon rips off the bone – during Dallas' 27-21 loss to the Falcons in Week 9. He told reporters after the contest that he wasn't sure if the injury occurred while he was running or being tackled.

"It's something I’ve never felt," Prescott said while describing the injury. "I saw the medical team and asked could I make it worse. At that point they said I wouldn’t be able to protect myself and made the call to hold me out."

There are three types of hamstring strains, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. They are as follows:

A pull

A partial tear

A complete tear

Prescott's injury fell into the second category, but it wasn't immediately clear how much of his tendon had torn off the bone. That muddied the timeline, though the most severe avulsion injuries take "months" to heal, per the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

That's why there was initially "a reluctance" to put Prescott on IR, as NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. The quarterback simply wanted to weigh his options to repair the injury.

Eventually, he and the club decided that surgery was needed to fix the malady. That knocked the NFL's highest-paid player out for the rest of the 2024 season.

How long is Dak Prescott out?

Prescott will end up missing the final 10 games of Dallas' season because of his injury. He had successful surgery to repair the issue on Nov. 13, 2024, per the Cowboys' official website, and is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field in 2025.

Prescott will be ready to go for training camp, barring any setbacks, so his availability for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season does not appear to be in jeopardy.

Dak Prescott stats 2024

Below is a look at Prescott's stats across his eight starts in 2024:

Record : 3-5

Completion rate: 185 of 286 (64.7%)

Passing yards: 1,978

Yards per completion: 10.7

Passing touchdowns: 11

Interceptions: 8

Passer rating: 86.0

Prescott posted a losing record as a starter for just the second time during his NFL career. He also posted a career-low passer rating and logged his lowest completion percentage since his second NFL season in 2017.

Cowboys QB depth chart: Who is Dak Prescott's backup?

Cooper Rush is Prescott's backup. Mike McCarthy handed the reins to the 30-year-old veteran after Prescott's injury and Rush has gone 1-2 in his first three starts while completing 61.1% of his passes for 813 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dallas also has Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, on its roster. He has played sparingly since Prescott's injury, mostly in designed zone-read packages.

Below is a full look at Dallas' quarterback depth chart with Prescott out for the season:

Cooper Rush Trey Lance Will Grier (practice squad)

