Why isn't Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Chelsea host Brighton today in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are under pressure to get back on track after putting in what the Argentina described as the “worst” display of his tenure thus far at Newcastle last weekend.

Bouts of inconsistency have littered his first few months in charge of the Blues and Brighton will offer a stern test.

While they at first struggled to justify European commitments with Premier League duty, the Seagulls remain a very dangerous team and would surely love to show Chelsea up.

Having taken so much from them in recent seasons, a win for the away side at Stamford Bridge would be all the sweeter.

Fans, however, will not be able to watch the game live on TV in the UK. The fixture was initially planned for a Saturday 3pm GMT kick-off but was moved due to Brighton being in the Europa League.

As such, it cannot be shown in the UK due to the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturdays.

