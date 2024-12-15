Why isn't Chelsea vs Brentford live on TV in UK today?

Chelsea tonight host Brentford in an interesting Premier League clash.

The first west London derby between the two sides this season puts the high-flying Blues against the Bees, who have never lost at Stamford Bridge since their promotion back to the top flight in 2021.

Still, Thomas Frank’s side make the short trip to SW6 off the back of some dreadful away form. The best team at home in the League this season, Brentford have lost six of their seven games on the road, drawing the other one.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in fine form right now and will no doubt make sweeping changes to the side who made the long journey to Kazakhstan for Thursday’s Conference League win over Astana.

Enzo Maresca’s side haven’t lost at home since defeat to Manchester City on the opening weekend and have been hailed by Frank as the best team in the League.

Fans in the UK, however, will not be able to watch the game – despite the unusual kick-off time of Sunday night at 7pm GMT.

Why isn’t Chelsea vs Brentford on TV in UK today?

Chelsea vs Brentford was initially scheduled for 3pm GMT on Saturday 14 December and was not selected for TV coverage, due to it taking place behind the blackout imposed across English football.

As such, despite moving date and time because of Chelsea playing away on Thursday night, it cannot be shown in the UK.

How to follow Chelsea vs Brentford

Free highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day 2, however, will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge.