Why isn’t West Ham vs Manchester United live on TV in UK today?

West Ham host Manchester United in the Premier League later today.

A frustrating start to the season for Julen Lopetegui continued last time out following a 4-1 loss away at Tottenham.

The fixture list has not been particularly kind to the Hammers boss but few would doubt Lopetegui needs to turn things around somewhat, particularly after such a big summer spend.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, looks to have lifted at least some of the pressure on him.

The Red Devils came from behind to beat Brentford last time out and will no doubt view their trip to east London as another winnable game.

Fans in the UK, however, will not be able to watch it all unfold at the London Stadium.

Why isn’t West Ham vs Manchester United on TV today?

The game was originally scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 26 October but was pushed back due to Man Utd’s European commitments on Thursday night.

As such, it cannot be shown live in the UK, given it was originally meant to take place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Highlights: Supporters will be able to watch highlights for free when Match of the Day 2 airs at 10.30pm on Sunday on BBC One.

LIVE stream: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!