Why isn’t Tottenham vs Fulham live on TV in UK today?

Tottenham host Fulham in a Premier League London derby today.

Spurs are looking to prove they can become a consistent force under Ange Postecoglou, having smashed Manchester City 4-0 last time out.

They will hope that was a landmark moment under Postecoglou, who has often seen his side follow up big results with disappointing defeats.

Fulham, for their part, are looking for a response following last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at home to Wolves.

The game was originally scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday November 30 but was pushed back due to Spurs playing in the Europa League on Thursday night.

As such, it cannot be shown live in the UK, given it was originally meant to take place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

How to follow Tottenham vs Fulham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2 will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!