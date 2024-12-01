Why isn’t Manchester United vs Everton live on TV in UK today?

Ruben Amorim is today looking for his first Premier League win in charge of Manchester United.

The Red Devils boss saw his side beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday night, building on last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

Amorim will be eager to get up and running in the League, however, and his team will be strong favourites at Old Trafford against a struggling Everton side.

Fans in the UK, however, will not be able to watch the game live.

The game was originally scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 30 November but was pushed back due to Man Utd’s European commitments on Thursday night.

As such, it cannot be shown live in the UK, given it was originally meant to take place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

How to follow Manchester United vs Everton

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be available in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2 will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!