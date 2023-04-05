Why isn’t Man United vs Brentford live on TV in UK today?

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United host Brentford tonight in a rearranged Premier League game at Old Trafford that will not be broadcast in the UK.

The Red Devils are in a stumbling streak of form in the League, earning just one point in their last three games as part of a run that has also decimated their goal difference.

August’s meeting between these sides certainly produced plenty of action - albeit largely at only one end. Brentford’s 4-0 win was a stark reminder of the challenge Erik ten Hag faces at United and he once again takes on the Bees in desperate need of a positive result.

Thomas Frank’s men are not too far behind United in their bid to secure a historic top-half finish and, potentially, European football.

Alas, fans of either club hoping to tune in to watch this evening’s 8pm BST kick-off will be disappointed.

Having not been selected for television on its original date, Manchester United vs Brentford will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK today.

The game was originally pencilled in for a 3pm Saturday kick-off on the weekend of the Carabao Cup final, meaning neither Sky Sports nor BT Sport picked it as one of their allotted live games.

Despite it being moved to a midweek the following month, it still cannot be selected with West Ham’s game with Newcastle on Sky tonight having already been picked for its original date.

However, you can still follow the action at Old Trafford live with Standard Sport’s matchday blog!