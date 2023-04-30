Why isn’t Man Utd vs Aston Villa Premier League game live on TV in UK?

(ES Composite)

Manchester United take on Aston Villa in an intriguing Premier League fixture today - although it will not be broadcast live on television.

Fourth play sixth at Old Trafford in a 2pm BST kick-off that will serve as another test of Villa’s European credentials having gatecrashed the Europa League picture with a fine run under Unai Emery.

For United, it is a must-not-lose game as they look to hold onto fourth place following a second-half collapse against contenders Tottenham in midweek.

Erik ten Hag lambasted his side for “throwing away” two vital points as the likes of Liverpool and Brighton linger slightly further down the table.

Villa are, in fact, unbeaten in three league meetings with the Red Devils including a 3-1 win at home for Emery’s debut back in November.

Yet this match is the preserve of those inside the ground because Manchester United vs Aston Villa will not be shown live on TV in the UK today.

That is because the fixture was not selected by broadcasters when they made their picks for this round of matches, leading to it originally being scheduled during the Saturday 3pm blackout.

However, United’s trip to Tottenham in midweek was moved to Thursday night, requiring this game be put back a day to allow for proper rest.

You can nonetheless follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live matchday blog, featuring Dominic Booth reporting live from Old Trafford!