Why isn’t Liverpool vs Leicester Carabao Cup game live on TV in UK today?

Leicester travel to Merseyside for an intriguing Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool tonight.

Not since the days of Robbie Savage and Phil Gilchrist have the Foxes won at Anfield, when the latter scored the second goal in a 2-0 win in May 2000.

The closest they have come to ending that drought since came two years ago, in their last meeting in this competition. Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino struck late for Liverpool to send a 3-3 thriller to penalties, which the Reds won 5-4.

Leicester have since suffered relegation to the Championship but have started well under Enzo Maresca, winning all but one of their games so far this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are pressing their authority as genuine Premier League title challengers and will fancy themselves for another run in the Carabao Cup to win it for the tenth time.

Fans based in the UK will not be able to witness tonight’s third-round clash live on TV, however.

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and YouTube shortly after full time, as well as on ITV1’s highlights programme at 12.05am later this evening.

Sky’s TV rights agreement with the EFL allows for 15 live Carabao Cup games a season, with only two per round at this stage of the competition. Manchester City vs Newcastle is today’s live game after Manchester United faced Crystal Palace on TV yesterday.

