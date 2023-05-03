Why isn’t Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League clash on TV in UK tonight?

Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League tonight, looking to maintain their recent resurgence at Anfield.

After a dismal and altogether strange season by their usual high standards, Jurgen Klopp’s side have really picked up of late, registering four consecutive wins in the top-flight.

After smashing struggling Leeds for six and narrowly outlasting two other relegation candidates in Nottingham Forest and West Ham, the Reds were 3-0 up inside 15 minutes against Tottenham on Sunday, inexplicably almost being held to a draw before Diogo Jota’s instant stoppage-time response in a seven-goal thriller on Merseyside.

Such an impressive run has seen Liverpool move up to fifth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed rivals Manchester United, who have played one game less.

While Champions League qualification remains a very tall order indeed at this late stage, Klopp’s team just have to keep taking care of their own business and see what happens if they are able to get any favours from elsewhere.

Next up is the rearranged visit of Fulham to Anfield this evening, with Marco Silva’s side nestled comfortably in mid-table despite back-to-back defeats having pushed Manchester City at Craven Cottage last time out.

This game was originally supposed to have taken place back on Saturday March 18, only to be postponed as a result of Fulham beating Leeds to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they experienced that epic Old Trafford meltdown against Manchester United.

It was originally a 3pm kick-off not selected for live television coverage, which, due to current League rules, means it also cannot be broadcast live in the UK tonight. Instead, City’s home clash with West Ham is the game being shown live on Sky Sports.

