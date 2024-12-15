Why isn’t Chelsea vs Brentford on TV? Kick-off time and team news for Premier League fixture

Chelsea will hope to continue their excellent recent form as they host Brentford in a west London Premier League clash.

Enzo Maresca’s side have surged into something resembling title contention having climbed to second in the table last weekend after coming from behind to beat Tottenham.

A heavily-rotated, youthful side also got the job done in Kazakhstan against Astana on Thursday with many of Maresca’s first-choice players spared a long trip.

Brentford, meanwhile, remain unbeaten at home but have taken just a single point on the road this season, and could face a tough Sunday evening.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Brentford?

Chelsea vs Brentford is due to kick off at 7pm GMT on Sunday 15 December.

Why is the game not on TV in the United Kingdom?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be unable to watch the match live on TV, though highlights will be available on Match of the Day, which airs on BBC One from 10.30pm.

The fixture was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday and not selected by broadcasters. It has been moved because of Chelsea’s involvement in the Conference League, with a late kick off affording the club extra recovery time.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Brentford XI: Flekken; Van Den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Roerslev, Yarmolyuk, Norgaard, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Wissa, Mbeumo.

