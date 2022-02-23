Why Islam Makhachev may be the best UFC fighter never to have won a title

Kevin Iole
Combat columnist
4 min read
  Islam Makhachev
    Russian mixed martial artist
  Khabib Nurmagomedov
    Russian professional mixed martial artist

LAS VEGAS — There used to be a discussion in golf about the identity of the world’s best player never to have won a title. It was kind of a backdoor way to talk about Phil Mickelson’s greatness. But when Mickelson won The Masters and then five other majors, that discussion ceased.

And while the same discussion hasn’t existed in the UFC, it easily could.

The answer, though, is just as clear.

Islam Makhachev may be the best lightweight in the world according to his friend, former teammate and current UFC television analyst Daniel Cormier. Makhachev’s coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has long touted Makhachev’s skills. And Javier Mendez, the head coach at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, can’t stop with the superlatives when it comes to Makhachev.

According to Mendez, there has been no one better in UFC history who has not worn a belt than Makhachev.

“One hundred percent that is accurate,” Mendez said. “I can’t think of one guy who didn’t win a belt that is better. He’s so well-rounded. He’s my best guy in basically every area. He’s such a skilled guy. It’s why Khabib raves about him so much. Khabib’s not a guy who is known to lie or say things he doesn’t believe. And look what Khabib has said about him.”

But the Dagestani wrestler doesn’t have a title belt, largely for one reason: Opportunity.

“You have to get the chance first,” Makhachev said in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

Makhachev is as close a thing as exists to Nurmagomedov, who retired last year after a 29-0 record, a lightweight title and status as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Makhachev, who fights Bobby Green on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+) at Apex in the main event of UFC Vegas 49, is 21-1 with 13 finishes. Only a 2015 KO loss to Adriano Martins in Houston mars his record.

He lobbied hard for a title shot against champion Charles Oliveira after he defeated Dan Hooker by submission in the first round of UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 30. But Oliveira fought Dustin Poirier next and now is slated to fight Justin Gaethje.

It didn’t sit well with Makhachev, but if he’s learned anything from Nurmagomedov, it’s been patience.

“You know, I do believe it should have been me, not Justin, [fighting Oliveira],” Makhachev said. “They decided Justin was the one, so OK. What do you do? No one wants to hear complaints. What you do is go out and fight and win the next one.”

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 30: Islam Makhachev of Russia prepares to fight Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Islam Makhachev has won nine straight fights while rocketing up the UFC's lightweight rankings. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

He was scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush in what would have been not only a fantastic bout, but a match in which the winner would become the top contender for the belt.

Dariush injured his leg and had to withdraw. After a brief search and a lot of nays, the UFC got Green to take the fight. To Mendez, it’s a more difficult fight for Makhachev than Dariush.

“Bobby Green is a tougher opponent in my opinion for Islam because he’s got better striking and good wrestling,” Mendez said. “Submissions, no. We know that. He doesn’t have the submissions like Beneil, but I think because of what he can do, he matches better with Islam than Beneil would have.”

It’s been more than six years since he lost, when he made a tactical error and got caught by a check hook from Martins. In the time since, he’s defeated the likes of Hooker, Thiago Moises, Drew Dober and Davi Ramos.

Makhachev heaped praise upon Green for taking the fight, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to go easy on him. He predicted he’d submit Green in the first half of the fight.

Green has only been submitted twice in 42 professional bouts and never since 2009, but he’s never faced a submission artist the caliber of Makhachev, either.

Mendez has been around the game long enough to know that anything can happen, and when facing a quality striker like Green, there is risk. But Mendez said the only way Makhachev loses now is if he makes a single mistake that leads to a quick finish.

“It happens to the best of them,” Mendez said of Makhachev being dropped by Martins. “It would have happened to Khabib at some point if he’d kept fighting. But Islam learned from that fight and he reacted extremely well. He’s kept learning and worked on different striking styles. He’s had the [Russian] Olympic taekwondo instructor working with him, because he’s the type of guy who is always looking to evolve.

“The only way to beat him is if he makes a mistake and gets caught. You’re not going to see anyone going out there and beating him down round after round. If he makes a mistake and gets caught, yeah, but this guy is a fantastic athlete but a good person who has the mindset to really do big things in this sport.”

