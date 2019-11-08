Why is Mark Wahlberg a fan of Slough Town FC?

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg (Credit: Getty Images)

This week saw Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg, somewhat surprisingly, sending a message of support out to Non-League Slough Town FC.

The star of Transformers, Ted and The Fighter, tweeted after a gym session in London urging the National League South side to: 'Inspire to be better, no b******t alright?”

But what’s the connection between one of Hollywood’s most recognisable personalities and The Rebels?

The video was posted at the Oxford Circus branch of the F45 gym studio, where Wahlberg was conducting a special workout that featured Slough Town midfielder Matt Lench.

“Matt is a member of F45,” says Slough co-manager Neil Baker. “He got a call from the gym manager asking if could he come in on Sunday because Mark Wahlberg was putting on a special training session and they wanted a certain amount of people.

“He just got chatting with Mark at the end of the session for about 20/25 minutes. He took an interest and asked Matt about the game and the team, then he offered to do a little shout out for us.”

Wahlberg with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (Credit: Getty Images)

“Lenchy is one of those characters who once you get talking to you’re there for a while. He said Mark was an absolute diamond.”

Wahlberg is a big fan of football when it comes to the American variety, often seen at games of his beloved New England Patriots, but was keen to wish the Berkshire side good luck ahead of their game Havant & Waterlooville this weekend.

Baker, who has managed Slough Town alongside Jon Underwood for the past eight years (the duo will be managing their 500th game for the club on Saturday), was understandably delighted with the support and discussed the club potentially taking the connection further.

Neil Baker (L) and Jon Underwood (R) (Credit: Getty Images)

Baker says: “The next port of call is to try to get him to a game.

“I did say to one of the guys we need to get a shirt with his name on it and send it out to him somewhere. Really, it’s just a bit of exposure for the club and a nice story - which is important for Non-League football.”

Slough have had a brilliant start to the current season. They currently sit in second spot in the league and have a great chance to win promotion to the National League. Fans will be on the look out for Wahlberg at Arbour Park someday soon, maybe he’ll be there to watch them go up.

