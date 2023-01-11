Why Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Could Be Worth Watching

While Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Intercede Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Intercede Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Intercede Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Intercede Group’s ratio of 23.44x is below its peer average of 32.83x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Intercede Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Intercede Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Intercede Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although IGP is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to IGP, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IGP for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Intercede Group at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Intercede Group and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Intercede Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

