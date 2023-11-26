Why institution wants to replicate Diana’s ‘shine’

Catherine was spot on following Diana's style for introducing first offspring - REX/SHUTTERSTOCK/PA

The handshakes with Aids patients, the hugs with sick children, the warm displays of maternal affection and, of course, the eye-catching outfits which made her a style icon… whatever your opinion of the Royal family’s Diana era, there’s no denying that she gave the monarchy some of its best PR of the past century.

To vast swathes of the world’s population, the late Princess of Wales made the Windsors seem glamorous, exciting and compelling in a way that, in spite of their admirable commitment to duty and country, other members simply couldn’t muster.

So it’s unsurprising to learn that more than 25 years after her death, palace aides and royals themselves remain fixated on keeping Diana’s name in headlines, primarily through the soft but mightily effective form of fashion.

This is according to Endgame, the latest book by royal author Omid Scobie who reportedly writes that “it had been known for someone to go back and pull images of Diana at a certain place or time for ideas” when it came to planning outfits for the current Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Sussex.

It’s a kind of two-for-one strategy - not only do you get a dazzling photograph of Kate or Meghan in a statement outfit, but inevitably news stories and social media accounts will also run the accompanying moodboard image of Diana.

Meghan at Commonwealth Day Service in 2020 and Diana at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour in 1982 - GETTY IMAGES

It’s especially clever because no explicit explanation is required from the palace - you simply let the visuals speak for themselves.

Sometimes there’s room to think it might just be a coincidence - after all, Diana wore hundreds of outfits during her time in the public eye in a huge variety of colours and styles, so references aren’t hard to find for almost any ensemble.

But there have been moments when the link being made is unmistakable. Most obviously, this comes when William or Harry have decided that their wives should have a piece from their mother’s famous collection of jewels.

Prince William proposed with Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring (which she had selected herself from a tray of options presented to her back in 1981) and Kate has often worn the Cambridge Lover’s knot tiara, which was her mother-in-law’s favourite.

Meanwhile, Meghan flashed Diana’s giant aquamarine Asprey ring on the evening of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Catherine at Ascot in 2022 and Diana at same venue in 1988 - SAMIR HUSSAIN/WIREIMAGE; SHUTTERSTOCK

The Princess of Wales, a master in the art of speaking through her clothing, has chosen especially poignant moments to channel Diana. Occasions like when she wore a floral pussy-bow Prada dress reminiscent of the Laura Ashley styles worn by her husband’s mother in the early 1980s.

On the 20th anniversary of her death or when she wore a blue polka dot frock to leave the Lindo Wing after Prince George’s birth. It replicated the dress chosen by Diana leaving hospital with William, you can just imagine the brief to Jenny Packham, the dress’s designer, with notes on making Diana part of an historic moment she otherwise wouldn’t have featured in so prominently.

Meghan has always seemed to prefer emulating Diana’s less traditionally regal fashion choices, from adopting trouser suits over ballgowns just as the Princess did in the late 1980s to being inspired by her sleek post-divorce style.

Meghan visiting Birkenhead in 2019 and Diana in Hong Kong in 1989 - GETTY IMAGES

The fine line is where touching tribute meets what Scobie labels “cosplay”. I have always found it thoughtful and fitting when Kate and Meghan have copied their late mother-in-law’s outfits because it has happened at carefully chosen times.

The temptation to recreate Diana’s magic all over again and keep her memory alive is understandable.

But can you attract all that adoration and without creating the same tensions and mistakes of the 1980s and 1990s?

Both women seem to represent different outcomes of that question.

