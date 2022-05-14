Why India's Uttar Pradesh has become the crime haven of TV shows

Meryl Sebastian - BBC News, Delhi
·6 min read
A poster for Mirzapur
The crime thriller Mirzapur is set to return for a third season

Over the past few years, streaming platforms have allowed Indian filmmakers to expand the range of stories they tell. India's largest state, Uttar Pradesh (UP), is a popular destination for them - but many of the movies and shows set there focus on gang violence and crime. What's often lost is the state's rich history and culture.

The success of small-budget films set in the small towns of northern India in recent years has pushed the Hindi language film and TV industry to set more and more stories there.

UP - which occupies an outsized place in India's political imagination because of its size and population - is an obvious choice of location.

So much so that Cinema Rare, a Twitter account dedicated to tracking the arrival of shows and films on Indian streaming platforms, joked that there was hardly a city in UP left for the industry to explore.

The state has also been wooing Hindi filmmakers with incentives to shoot their films and shows there.

From Mirzapur to Paatal Lok, several acclaimed (and many not-so-acclaimed) shows are set in backdrop of the state, telling stories of brutal family feuds and violent murderers.

Crime stories aren't new to Bollywood, India's bustling Hindi language film industry. Satya, a 1998 gangster drama set in Mumbai city, is often credited for setting off a wave of "dark, gritty movies that explored the underbelly of the city".

Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana in Bareilly ki Barfi
Bareilly ki Barfi was a rom-com set in small-town UP

While the hold of Mumbai's underworld over popular imagination has weakened since then, Satya's influence is still visible in the new wave of crime thrillers.

"Satya changed Hindi cinema in profound ways, but its legacy also includes those who worked on it, benefitted from its success and went on to change Hindi cinema themselves," critic ​​Uday Bhatia wrote in his book Bullets Over Bombay. Among them were directors Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Bhardwaj - the acclaimed filmmakers are both from UP. Bhardwaj had several hits set in the state.

Until Satya, Hindi films had not focussed a lot on plot, says Anubha Yadav, a writer and filmmaker teaching at Delhi University.

"A certain different aesthetic started coming in because plot became important to Hindi cinema. I think web series are now taking it forward to a new level," she says.

But some critics are pointing out a problem.

"Satya was original. Everything after that seemed like a copy of the same thing but with new metaphors, new idioms and, perhaps, new curse words," says sociologist Mohammad Sayeed, who hails from Shahabad in UP.

The genre shaped by Satya's success relies on a certain kind of masculinity and the use of violence to titillate the audience, Ms Yadav says.

UP has a lot to offer apart from its demographic and geographic advantages. The state has long been famed for its "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb", a phrase used to describe the syncretic fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures. It has also been the birthplace of doyens of Hindi literature, Indian classical music, dance and the fine arts.

This complexity is fleeting in these shows, if present at all.

"This is the land of poets. It is the land of (poet) Ghalib. It has the biggest historical stories like the 1857 mutiny [by Indian soldiers against British rule]," Ms Yadav says.

This isn't to claim that crime is alien to the state. It regularly makes headlines for police encounters, hate crimes and violence against women and minorities.

But popular culture's focus on UP is skewed more towards violence than other large states that also report tens of thousands of crimes every year.

"There's so much history to the place, so much art, craft, dance. There is much more than guns," screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi, said in a 2020 interview.

That same year, a comedy-drama written by Chaturvedi - Gulabo Sitabo - delved into the tug-of-war between a landlord and his tenant as they tried to stake claim on a dilapidated mansion. The writer set the story in Lucknow - UP's capital city, where she grew up - and used the art of local puppetry to take the story forward.

Other small-budget films have also managed to tell funny, nuanced stories in UP without a single bullet being fired - comedy dramas such as Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, rom-coms like Bareilly ki Barfi.

"A city or an environment is multi-dimensional... Yes, crime is one part of it. But there is much more to a UP or a Bihar," Chaturvedi had added.

Ms Yadav feels that the problem arises when someone with a limited understanding of the state wants to use its larger idiom- "the most populated city, a very communal place, a caste-ridden place" - without exploring the texture of the region.

This, combined with the news stories of crimes that make national headlines, leads to an "otherisation" of the state's people, both Ms Yadav and Mr Sayeed say.

Mr Sayeed - who briefly helped with the research for a show - says there are larger implications to this in terms of how the state is perceived in the national conversation.

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Masaan
The range of stories to be made about UP is more visible in smaller budget films such as Masaan

Directors have earlier told multi-faceted stories set in UP without shying away from its violence.

"There is violence in Bhardwaj's Omkara (an adaptation of Othello) but it never supersedes and becomes an aesthetic," Ms Yadav says. Independent films like Masaan have captured the violence of routine, daily life.

In 2012, when Kashyap released Gangs of Wasseypur - a two-part crime saga about a coal mafia, set in Wasseypur town of then-undivided Bihar - some residents of the town protested the "insensitive" portrayal of their life and criticised the film for misrepresentation. Some even called the depiction "dangerous" while the film's writer said it was based largely on "reality".

"Bihar and Jharkhand were disturbed by Anurag Kashyap's film - with chutney music (a fusion genre of Indian folk music) being showcased as their regional music, with the idiomatic representation and with the violent representation," Mr Sayeed recalls.

The violence in newer shows has become formulaic in a way that is detached from the story's location. This makes it easier for them to travel across languages and borders because the context matters less and less, Ms Yadav says.

The situation isn't very different for more urbane thrillers such as Sacred Games and Arya.

"Let's imagine Sacred Games in UP, how much will it change? I don't think it'll change much because the aestheticization of violence will still remain the same," Ms Yadav says. "If Mirzapur moved to Gujarat state, very little is likely to change, including maybe the linguistic logic."

This is unlike films such as Masaan or Mukti Bhawan, she says, which capture an essential part of Benaras city in UP and cannot be set elsewhere.

Currently, many of these shows are produced by streaming platforms which have big promotion and marketing budgets to draw in a large audience.

"If [those dynamics] change, I think a lot of other things will also change," she says.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Our favourite Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri moments with media

    The Toronto Raptors have one of the best front offices in the NBA and not just because of their basketball expertise, but also because of their wit and personalities. Here are some memorable moments from Nick Nurse and Masai Ujiri's availabilities with the media. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Senators contingent headlines Canada roster for world championship

    CALGARY — The Ottawa Senators will be well-represented when Canada competes at the upcoming 2022 World Hockey Championship. Senators forward Drake Batherson and defencemen Thomas Chabot and Nick Holden were named to the team's 24-player roster released Monday by Hockey Canada. The Ottawa trio will join Senators head coach D.J. Smith, who is an assistant on Claude Julien's staff for the tournament that kicks off Friday in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. The New Jersey Devils also have three player

  • World No. 4 Cameron Smith enters RBC Canadian Open field

    TORONTO — Corey Conners is ready to hear the roar of Canadian golf fans for the first time in three years. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is currently the top-ranked Canadian in the field at this summer's RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 6-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. "I think the Canadian fans travel as well as anyone. I feel a lot of Canadian love week i

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other hard in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Centre track. After taking the opener, the world ch

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re

  • Leafs overly dependent on emotion to exorcise playoff demons

    The next two games for the Toronto Maple Leafs are so high risk, high reward that the team still appears to be playing off the emotion and circumstances around them, leading to a shocking first period performance in Game 5 and an inspired comeback when pucks started bouncing their way.

  • 5 major concerns for Maple Leafs heading into Game 5 vs. Lightning

    The Maple Leafs must tackle the real issues in front of them, of which there are a few.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime move on to Italian Open second round

    ROME — Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the Italian Open on a walkover Tuesday after opponent Emma Raducanu retired due to a back injury. Andreescu led the battle of recent U.S. Open champions 6-2, 2-1 when Raducanu, the 10th seed in Rome, was forced to withdraw. Also Tuesday, men's eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced with a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and 13th seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on w

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see