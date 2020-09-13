Why Indians continue to live in joint families

The Indian family, wrote novelist VS Naipaul, was a clan that gave protection and identity and "saved people from the void".

Not much has changed, as recent research shows.

Many scholars, for example, have believed that with economic growth, urbanisation, education and cultural changes, India's fabled joint family system would slowly disintegrate. Far from it, suggests research by Etienne Breton, a demographer and a visiting fellow at Cornell University, who has studied the relationship between modernisation and household changes in India.

He says that contrary to predictions, India's nuclear households have increased only modestly.

There's also no evidence of a significant decline in the average household size in India since the beginning of the 20th Century. Marriage is universal, the divorce rate is low, and there are few single-person households because of adults remaining single and childless. Demographic conditions for joint family households remain strong.

"India drastically challenges the understanding of family change," Dr Breton told me.

His recent work looks at parents living with their married sons. In India, married women rarely drive household separation all on their own, although they may influence their husband's decision.

A nuclear household in India is typically formed when sons set up their own home before their father's death. Once one parent - usually the father - passes away, sons still overwhelmingly take care of their widowed parent, even if they had been living in a nuclear household before.

Data from India's National Sample Survey (NSS), the oldest continuing household survey of its kind in the developing world, shows more than 50% of all people aged 65 years and above are currently married, and roughly 45% - mainly women - are widowed. An overwhelming majority - around 80% - of elderly widows and widowers live with their children.

But only 40% of elderly couples live either without children or only with their unmarried children. This number has been increasing slowly - a six percentage points rise over 25 years.

"This is the best evidence we have of the modest increase in nuclear households in India," Dr Breton says.

One major reason why more young people continue to live with their parents is the increase in life expectancy - a 30-year-old man is more likely to live with at least one surviving parent in 2020 than in 1980.

Slow pace of urbanisation is another reason. Around 35% of Indians live in urban areas, compared to 60% of the Chinese. Even if India's census wrongly classifies many urban areas as rural as some researchers believe, the data does not suggest that cities have more nuclear homes than villages.

Alice Evans, a social scientist at King's College London who is researching a book on gender equality, believes Indians continue to live in joint families because strong family bonds encourage family business and low employment of women which, in turn, strengthens family ties. Also, housing costs make it difficult to live alone.

Indian families were not exceptional. In 1900, says Dr Evans, almost all Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese families were possibly as extended as Indian ones. Independent living was rare.

The poor are more likely to live in nuclear families

"East Asian families had strong family bonds just like India. But over 20th Century, they became more nuclear because of non-family employment, rural-urban migration, and female employment," Dr Evans told me. Adults still support their parents, but "through remittances rather than co-residence".

